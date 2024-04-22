What is the secret to long-lasting summer makeup?

Although we're welcoming summer with open arms - it'll be here soon, right? One thing we can't stand is spending hours on your makeup only for it to melt down your face as the mercury climbs.

We're all about fresher, more colourful makeup looks like Angelina Jolie's statement red lip and Kylie Jenner's neon blush but warmer weather isn't always conducive to long lasting makeup that'll see you from day to evening.

It's a common problem, that's why we've enlisted the help and advice of celebrity makeup artist Naoko Scintu. Working on celebrity clients including Emilia Clarke and Kaia Gerber across many red carpet events means what Naoko doesn't know about lasting, flawless makeup, isn't worth knowing.

© Instagram @naokoscintu Naoko created this dazzling look for Jodie Comer at the British Fashion Awards

What's the secret to long-lasting makeup?

"I always want anyone that I work on to look really glowy. So prepping the skin makes up probably 50%, maybe more, of a look. But, try and avoid putting too much moisturiser or too much primer in the middle of the face or on the T-zone area, so the skin doesn't look greasy or shiny," explains Naoko.

"A great primer works wonders too. Clé De Peau Beauté's Pore Refining Mattifying Veil is my favourite for keeping shine away but keeping the skin natural."

How do you keep makeup looking fresh from day to evening in the summer?

To maintain a fresh makeup look from day to evening, there are several effective strategies Naoko recommends, but she swears by "Blotting papers!"

The makeup artist explains, "They're the way forward as they take away shine without adding anything or disturbing your make-up - some setting powders can make foundation look cakey."

© svetikd Setting powder works best on the T-zone during summer

When it does come to setting powder, Naoko says "It's always important to concentrate the powder on the T-zone and around the nose. Armani has a really nice flat foundation brush, but I like to use it for setting powder because the shape works really well for pressing powder into and around the contours of the nose and under the eyes."

How do I keep mascara on during summer heatwaves?

"An industry trick I use is once you've applied your mascara, go over it with a translucent face powder. This stops it transferring to the upper eyelids," explains Naoko.

"To keep your mascara in place, it’s imperative to use a good waterproof mascara too."