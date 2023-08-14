Nicola Peltz borrows Hailey Bieber's hottest summer 2023 makeup hack

Actress Nicola Peltz is forever inspiring us to branch out and add to our beauty repertoire, and her latest TikTok makeup tutorial poses no exception.

We're not lusting after a particular product (for the time being at least), rather we're admiring the Welcome To Chippendales star's ingenious technique.

Between the Latte Makeup trend and the Strawberry Girl aesthetic, this summer has been all about soft, pretty pinks and smooth brown hues.

But another key beauty trend that has been having a moment recently is fake freckles, and it has even received the It-girl stamp of approval.

In a TikTok shared with her 188.6k followers, Nicola nodded to the trend by enhancing not her own freckles, but a permanent beauty mark on her cheek. The Bates Motel star began by applying a sweep of powder under her eyes, curling her lashes, then a coating of mascara.

She then went in with a brown felt tip-style product, going over her beauty marks to make them stand out. Like freckles, beauty marks can often get lost after foundation and concealer, and we love the fact that the actress made a point of accentuating such a beautiful, important part of her personal facial landscape.

She then used the same product to fill in her brows. Nicola finished her look with a gentle stroke of winged eyeliner, a touch of lip liner and a slick of gloss. Her video actually felt super reminiscent of another tutorial by fellow model Hailey Bieber.

In Hailey's first foray into voiceovers, she explained how to get the 'Strawberry Makeup' look. After prepping her skin with products from her own line, Rhode, she brushed up her brows and applied a wash of cream bronzer. The supermodel then went in with two cream blushes – hinting that perhaps her beauty brand has got a new product in the works. "Can't say where the cream blushes are from, wink wink!" Hailey told her fans.

But the part of her makeup look that caught our attention above all else was how she enhanced her freckles. Hailey drew a few along the side of her nose, giving off a super pretty, sun-kissed effect.

We wonder which beauty hack will be next on the cards for these contemporary beauty icons...