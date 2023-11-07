7 luxury advent calendars tried and tested by a Hello! Fashion editor

The season of giving is upon us, and if you're looking to treat the beauty fanatic in your life, a luxury advent calendar is practically guaranteed to elicit some Christmas joy.

Magical and categorically indulgent, a product-packed calendar not only makes for the perfect splurgy gift, it also encourages the recipient to take a moment each day during December exclusively for themselves – essential when the annual festive frenzy takes hold.

There's no denying the fact that luxury calendars are expensive, but if you're in the market for something lavish, investing in a calendar is a great way of discovering some new beauty heroes. Let the festivities begin…

How we chose:

Hello! Fashion's resident beauty obsessive Orin Carlin put the most luxurious advent calendars through their paces, delving into their contents, swatching and testing, all while considering the quality of the packaging and overall value.

Hello! Fashion shares the most luxurious advent calendars to shop in 2023:

Luxury advent calendars for beauty lovers

Liberty

Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar 2023 – Liberty

The Packaging:

© Orin Carlin Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar 2023

This year, Liberty's iconic advent calendar has undergone a slight makeover, and the illustration, designed in collaboration with artist Clym Evernden, is utterly lovely. A fluid, magical reimagining of the historic building's exterior, the box reminds me of an old-school fairy tale book.

The Contents:

© Orin Carlin Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar

The product line-up is curated by Liberty's expert beauty buyers, and it shows. I'm really into the woody warmth of LBTY's 'Tudor' fragrance, and I'm loving Charlotte Mensah's signature Manketti Oil on my weathered locks. Paula's Choice's 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant – another solid choice. But I also love the inclusion of a few unexpected treasures, for instance the pocket mirror, matching the print of the interior, feel precious and luxe.

The Value:

© Orin Carlin Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar

Liberty's calendar includes 29 products, 20 of which are full-sized, and the combined worth is £1,043.

Harrods

The Harrods Beauty Advent Calendar 2023 – Harrods

The Packaging:

© Orin Carlin Harrods Beauty Advent Calendar

Combining emerald green with lustrous gold, Harrods' offering is full of impact. Paying homage to the legendary department store's architecture, the look of the calendar, for me, is infused with a certain Art Deco spirit.

The Contents:

© Orin Carlin Harrods Beauty Advent Calendar

Boasting beauty classics such as Bobbi Brown's Pot Rouge and Eve Lom's cult-adored Original Balm Cleanser, I really like the fact that Harrods' calendar also contains a few skincare powerhouses from less obvious brands. EviDenS de Beauté's The Night Recovery Solution, a gorgeous, quenching mask, will no doubt be extremely well received come January 1st.

The Value:

© Orin Carlin Harrods Beauty Advent Calendar

Harrods' calendar houses 25 beauty treats, including 21 full-sized products. It costs £250 and the products are worth £1,173.

Fortnum & Mason

Fortnum's Beauty Advent Calendar – Fortnum & Mason

The Packaging:

© Orin Carlin Fortnum & Mason Beauty Advent Calendar

Festooned with Christmas foliage, Fortnum & Mason's calendar is a joy to behold. The poinsettias and the holly berries look so pretty and festive, and I love that the brand's signature Eau de Nil colour (a fresh blue-green) is present throughout.

The Contents:

© Orin Carlin Fortnum & Mason Beauty Advent Calendar

For me, Fortnums' product offerings are centred around relaxation and self-care – much needed during the long, dark depths of December. From Bath and Shower Oils by Aromatherapy Associates to OTO's CBD Sleep Drops, the selection feels carefully curated to encourage a recuperative moment. The exquisitely packaged Ortigia is one of my favourite soap and fragrance brands, and I can't wait for a long soak, infused with its Zagara Bath Salts.

The Value:

© Orin Carlin Fortnum & Mason Beauty Advent Calendar

Nestled inside Fortnum & Mason's botanical extravaganza are 30 products, including 22 full-sized, seven travel-sized and one deluxe sample. The total worth exceeds £1,020, and the calendar is priced at £260.

Space NK

Beauty Advent Calendar – Space NK

The Packaging:

© Orin Carlin Space NK Beauty Advent Calendar

Playful and vivid, Space NK's advent calendar is giving major Northern Lights vibes, and I'm into it. Each product is boxed individually, and each day you are greeted with a festive pun or cute tagline. I personally prefer when products sit on a bed of shredded tissue, probably because it feels more exciting and lucky dip-esque, but the effect is clean and uncomplicated.

The Contents:

© Orin Carlin Space NK Beauty Advent Calendar

I adore cleansing balms all year round, but I think in the winter you can't beat a rich, nourishing formula as a first evening cleanse. Farmacy Green's Clean Makeup Meltaway Cleansing Balm is truly excellent, eradicating all traces of makeup, including Hourglass' Confession Ultra Slim High Intensity Refillable Lipstick – almost a shame, because the shade 'At Night' (a slightly burnt brick red) is just gorgeous.

The Value:

© Orin Carlin Space NK Beauty Advent Calendar

Space NK's offering, priced at £235, boasts 33 products – a true bumper selection. 19 are full-sized, and the overall worth exceeds £1,000.

Harvey Nichols

The Harvey Nichols Beauty Advent Calendar 2023 – Harvey Nichols

The Packaging:

© Orin Carlin Harvey Nichols Beauty Advent Calendar

Graphic and celebratory, Harvey Nichols' calendar leans into indigo and electric blue with pink accents – the perfect choice if your Christmas décor vibe doesn't sit within the traditional colour palette. This calendar opens out to reveal drawers of various sizes, and I love that some are even roomy enough that they house two products for a bonus treat during the lead up to the 25th.

The Contents:

© Orin Carlin Harvey Nichols Advent Calendar

The inside of the calendar door promises "the very best of the Harvey Nichols beauty hall", which certainly is reflected in the contents of the calendar. Maison Francis Kurkdjian's divine-smelling 724 duo has to be my favourite drawer, but I love the fact the calendar also champions its exceptional beauty team, containing treatment vouchers that are redeemable in-store. As soon as January hits, I'll be heading for a brow shape at Shavata Singh.

The Value:

© Orin Carlin Harvey Nichols Advent Calendar

Harvey Nichols' Beauty Advent Calendar holds a staggering 45 products, 24 of which are full-sized. The products are worth over £1,300, and the calendar retails at £250.

Dior

Parfums Christian Dior 30 Montaigne Advent Calendar – Dior

The Packaging:

© Orin Carlin Dior Beauty Advent Calendar

Dior's 2023 offering feels calculatedly elegant. The two-tone white and gold design reflects the House's signature colours, and I love the visual tribute to the iconic 30 Montaigne boutique, complete with ornate wrought iron work, created by artist Pietro Ruffo. Steeped in history, the look is thoughtful and I think it would work beautifully in a home where the Christmas colour palette is more measured.

The Contents:

© Orin Carlin Dior Beauty Advent Calendar

As a fragrance obsessive, I was thrilled by the tissue-wrapped treats ensconced within Dior's Parisian boutique. There are several candles to get acquainted with, including the generously sized '30 Montaigne', but I fell for La Collection Privée Christian Dior's 'Saint Honoré', which gives off a lovely almost chai-like aroma. I discovered a new soothing, hydration-packed skincare favourite in Dior's Prestige La Micro-Huile de Rose Advanced Serum which left my skin feeling plumped and refreshed. And, if like me you love a festive red for Christmas Day, the scarlet clarity of Rouge Dior's '999 Velvet' shade will make for a beautiful, luxe addition to your lipstick collection.

The Value:

© Orin Carlin Dior Beauty Advent Calendar

This architectural-inspired calendar houses 24 miniature creations, spanning fragrance, makeup, skincare and is priced at £570. It's on the more expensive end of the spectrum, but the packaging is so lovely, you could absolutely keep it and reuse it for years come.

Selfridges

Beauty Advent Calendar – Selfridges

The Packaging:

© Orin Carlin Selfridges Beauty Advent Calendar

Simultaneously elegant and playful, this year Selfridges has gone for a rich wine hue and a playful sprinkle pattern. The format resembles a beautiful jewellery caddy, featuring individual boxes packed into three tiers, two of which are drawers.

The Contents:

© Orin Carlin Selfridges Beauty Advent Calendar

Selfridges has really outdone itself this year, raising the overall value of its calendar by nearly £250 since last year. The product selection feels varied, and yet the inclusion of cool-girl brands such as Refy, Pleasing and Kylie cosmetics means it will go down a treat with young beauty obsessives. I am loving Natasha Denona's compact Mini Bronze Eye Palette - every single shade feels wearable, and that's coming from someone who usually steers clear of warm, bronzy shades. And another unexpected favourite comes in the form of Phlur's 'Missing Person' fragrance, it smells musky and skin-like, all while remaining fresh and interesting.

The Value:

© Orin Carlin Selfridges Beauty Advent Calendar

This calendar houses 32 products and a gift card for the Selfridges Beauty Concierge worth £45. The total value exceeds £1,094, and the cost is £220.