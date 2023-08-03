Liberty's 2023 Beauty Advent Calendar is available to pre-order now

Though the beginning of August may feel like too early-a-time to be thinking about Christmas, the same thing happens to many people every year: they wait until winter to start shopping and then all of a sudden - the holiday season has arrived and as always, end up scrambling (and panicking) at the last minute.

At the Hello! Fashion office, it's never too early for us to hunt for the best fashion and beauty gifts for Christmas (whilst getting inspo for our own wishlists too, of course), and Liberty have just announced their iconic Beauty Advent Calendar is available to pre-order for December 2023.

Created in 2014, the calendar is the OG industry multi-brand calendar, and houses some of the most coveted fragrance, skincare and makeup brands. It also sells like hot cakes - Liberty says it is the fastest selling product in the brand's almost 150 year history.

Liberty's 2023 Beauty Advent Calendar

This year, it's had a major revamp, and has been designed into the silhouette of the store's iconic Tudor building and reimagines the festive shop-front, created by award winning artist Clym Everden. Here's everything else you need to know.

What's inside Liberty's 2023 Beauty Advent Calendar?

The calendar contains 29 products, 20 of which are full-sized, and are from an array of brands ranging from under-the-radar gems to cult-adored labels. You'll find the likes of Augustus Bader, Dr Barbara Sturm, Sunday Riley, Le Labo, Charlotte Menasah and Rosie Huntington Whitely's brand, Rose Inc. It also includes perfumes from Vilhem Parfumerie and Bibbi Fragrance, and for the first time, jewellery - from Estella Bartlett.

A sneak peek inside Liberty's 2023 Advent Calender

How much is Liberty's 2023 Beauty Advent Calendar worth?

Liberty say the contents of the calendar totals to over £1040, therefore its retail price of £250, saves the buyer around £800.

How do I pre-order Liberty's Beauty Advent Calendar?

Members of the Liberty Beauty Drop can pre-order from now until September 10, via a link in their email box, and get £10 off their calendar. Those who aren't members can still register interest before the official launch date of September 27.

Unsure what to treat yourself or another beauty lover with this Christmas? Look no further.

