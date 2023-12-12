Hailey Bieber just gave the 'dreaded' side part a Gen Z glow up

For the last wee while we’ve seen the side parting creeping back into relevance, sported by a few famed faces on red carpets, runways and out and about on the streets, but now it seems like everyone is opting for the off-centre hairdo and we’re following suit.

The side parting was first made famous in the fashion world by icons like Marilyn Monroe and Audrey Hepburn, who both sported side-swept updos and bouncy curls. The side parting evoked a sense of glamour and was beloved by many throughout the 1950’s and 1960’s.

Fast forward through to the ’90s and early 2000’s the side part remained popular, so much so that even the queen of all hairstyles, Rachel Green chose a side swoop for a few seasons on Friends. It wasn’t until 2021 that the world realised that the side part had become obsolete, in fact, there was a rather binge-able TikTok trend that circulated about how Gen Z’s hate the side part because it reminded them of their high school years which often involved heavily straightened side fringes and crimped ponytails.

When it comes to reversing a TikTok phenomenon there are only a few people for the job, and one of those is Rhode founder Hailey Bieber. Joining the likes of Sofia Richie Grainge, Selena Gomez and Iris Law, Hailey recently went for a side part style, single-handedly reversing the TikTok dreaded trend and deeming them cool once again.

Posting to her 11.5 million followers on TikTok yesterday, the model and beauty guru posed in front of the mirror, showing off her glowing skin whilst sporting a side parted slick back bun. Hello! Fashion's Deputy Beauty Editor and our go-to gal for all things hair trends and beauty must-haves, Emma North, confirms that "Hailey has proven herself a beauty tastemaker and the side part is yet another trend the beauty mogul is bringing back. Showcasing her sleek side part on her TikTok, it’s clear the style is anything but dated and I’m here for it."

Earlier this year Hailey chopped off her locks into an overly chic bob and has since been giving short-haired girlies a mountain of hair-spiration they so desperately needed. This isn’t the first time Hails has sported the same side parted slick back do, in fact, she wore a similar pulled-back look to Tiffany & Co.’s landmark opening channelling Audrey Hepburn in more ways than one, with a chic black dress and layered pearl necklace.

We think it’s safe to say that side parts are officially here to stay and we have Hailey to thank.