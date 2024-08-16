Emily Ratajkowski just championed TikTok's faux freckle beauty hack and we're obsessed

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



The beauty world has been obsessed with faux face freckles for a while now and Emily Ratajkowski just proved they’re not going anywhere anytime soon.

Posting a selfie to her 29.8 million Instagram followers earlier today, the High Low with EmRata podcast host shared a close-up of her crystal clear skin and natural make-up look, complete with accentuated nose freckles and her signature glossy lip look.

© Instagram / @emrata Em showed off minimal makeup sun kissed look on her story

Freckles naturally occur when one is exposed to sunshine rays, which as we all know is a big no-no because getting burnt and not wearing your SPF is not demure, cutesy or mindful, and that's where the art of faux freckles comes in.

Many TikTok beauty creators have made it their mission to scour every isle of the drug store to find the best product to achieve the look, some swearing by fake tan on a spoolie brush while others say a brown eyeliner, brow pencil or even a broccoli covered in self-tanner product will suffice.

MORE: Forget divorce rings, this statement jewel is Emily Ratajkowski's new go-to

RELATED: Dua Lipa proves Emily Ratajkowski's favourite trainers are a SS24 must-have

The trend has become so popular beauty empires, including Freck, Lottie London and Sephora have all introduced their own versions of a faux freckle product into their collection.

Em Rata isn’t the only A-List face impartial to a sunkissed freckle look. Hailey Bieber posted a GRWM to her TikTok back in April, showing fans how she achieves her “Everday Strawberry Makeup” look. In the video, Hailey can be seen adding dainty brown freckles to the bridge of her nose with a liquid pen.

Our resident beauty guru and Junoir Beauty Writer Lydia Mormen says that achieving Emily and Hailey’s go-to look at home is easier than ever, “Faux freckles are great for giving a gorgeous sun-kissed glow to your skin without actually spending any time in the sun. And despite what TikTok would have you believe, there’s loads of great tools that’ll give a realistic freckly effect, so you can save the broccoli for your evening meal! To make them look even more realistic try applying a bronzy blush to the the bridge of your nose and cheeks before adding the freckles on top.”