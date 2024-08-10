Emily Ratajkowski’s 'clean-girl' manicure spotlights new divorce ring

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



They say variety is the spice of life, but for Emily Ratajkowski, it’s accessories.

The model is rarely seen without a statement jewel or handbag. Spanning matelassé Miu Miu arm candy to divorce rings, the 33-year-old has become a leading figure in the fashion field.

Emily took to social media on Friday to document a new addition to her ring collection. She wore a thick gold band around her wedding finger, where her internet-breaking 'divorce ring' once perched.

A natural manicure allowed all attention to fall on the contemporary jewel, which neatly complemented her singular coiled chain necklace.

© Instagram/Emily Ratajkowski The model replaced her 'divorce ring' with a plain gold band

Emily, who tends to favour a low-key nail design, made a case for a clean-girl aesthetic, Popularised by Sofia Richie Grainge and trend-led Scandinavian influencers, the clean-girl aesthetic first made its way onto the scene back in 2022. The idea behind the trend was to embody a 'less is more' approach to one’s appearance, fanning out 'I woke up like this' looks complete with minimal makeup and basic sartorial staples.

Emily’s style flits between minimalism and maximalism, with her swimwear collection typically heading up the latter.

The model previously championed New York-based label Alison Lou with her coiled initial necklace

It appears that at present, the model is revelling in a stripped-back style era. Her latest photo showed that she had shelved her chunky necklace staples, including her go-to ‘Sylvester’ pendant that paid homage to her son. Her large 'E' initial pendant, which hails from New York-based brand Alison Lou, was also absent.

Bodysuits are quickly becoming one of Emily’s go-tos. Simple yet sophisticated, the Noughties relic is a hard win for the My Body author, who sported one a few weeks ago for a night out on the town.

The California-native styled the slinky piece with some blue jeans and a distressed black bag by Acne Studios, coined the ‘Platt Mini Cracked-Leather Shoulder Bag,’ in turn injecting the throwback outfit with some contemporary charm. Clean-girl takes the club.