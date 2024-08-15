You can now ask Chat GPT to rate your Instagram feed

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



There are two types of social media mavens.

Those who haphazardly upload without a second thought, effortlessly curating a free-flowing carousel of images for friends to peruse. The other? The meticulous planner. Each post painstakingly filtered and captioned to perfection. Colour scheme isn’t consistent? Cue the aesthetic-induced meltdown.

Whichever camp you fall into, a touch of improvement never hurts. Instagram feeds have become sacred property, posing the ability to help users go viral via a single post, reel in brand deals and enter influencerdom. A feed that says “I’ve got my life together,” is the ultimate goal.

Chat GPT is here to help. The popular AI tool now offers tricks and tips as to how to improve your feed, taking your profile from scattered moments to moodboard.

Simply upload a screenshot of your feed and ask Chat GPT for its first impression. The site will then bullet point stand-out features, such as aesthetic cohesion, content variety and authenticity - delineating whether you’ve injected enough character into your socials or not.

Fancy a dash of constructive criticism? Reply ‘be critical’ and saddle up for a hard hit of realism. From repetition to feeling over-curated, there are multiple downfalls your ‘gram could posse

Is Chat GPT’s input really necessary? For some who actively seek guidance then yes. But we suspect many, most probably those who sit outside of the fashion sphere, simply don’t care about the harmony of their feed.

Influencers-aside, feeds are a free-for-all of memes, dumps, and whatever else feels shareable in the moment. On the whole, the Insta rulebook has been thrown out, and honestly, it’s pretty liberating. Plus, with the rise of de-influencing, who's to say what’s desirable and what’s not?

Yet, there’s no denying that a helping hand from Chat GPT can’t hurt for those wanting to build an online persona - or simply have some fun. As for creatives who need to build a social rapport and quite frankly could do with the extra cash, AI’s advice could be a gamechanger.