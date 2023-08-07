Rita Ora's wedding makeup was inspired by vintage cool-girl Brigitte Bardot

Renowned British singer Rita Ora, stunned the world with her Tom Ford bridal gown for her intimate wedding to Taika Waititi in Los Angeles.

The couple's nuptials had been a well-kept secret, and when photos of the ceremony emerged, fans and fashion enthusiasts were equally awestruck by Rita's timeless and elegant beauty look.

It turns out talented makeup artist Anthony H. Nguyen played a pivotal role in crafting the bride's stunning Brigitte Bardot-inspired look. Known for his artistry and attention to detail, Nguyen captured the essence of the iconic French actress to create timeless and glamorous bridal makeup. On a post on Instagram the MUA said, “Loved doing this glowing Bardot-inspired glam on the most beautiful bride.”

Drawing inspiration from Bardot's legendary beauty, Nguyen focused on accentuating Rita's features to embody that alluring vintage charm and pay homage to the enduring influence of the silver screen icon. The makeup look revolved around the eyes, where Nguyen skillfully crafted a seductive and elongated winged eyeliner, reminiscent of Bardot's signature sultry gaze. To intensify the effect, he used rich, warm eyeshadow shades to create depth and dimension, bringing out the natural beauty of Rita's almond-shaped eyes.

READ: Rita Ora brought back a retro wedding accessory and you probably didn’t notice

The Brigitte Bardot-inspired look is synonymous with a radiant and flawless complexion, and Nguyen delivered just that for Rita's special day. He used a light, luminous base to enhance her skin's natural radiance while ensuring a soft and breathable finish. The subtle blush on her cheeks added a youthful glow, perfectly complementing the romance of the wedding.

© Getty Brigitte Bardot is an enduring beauty icon

For the lips, Nguyen opted for a muted, nude-pink shade, capturing Bardot's iconic pout while maintaining a modern touch. The lip colour harmonised perfectly with the overall look, allowing Rita's eyes to remain the focal point and exuding a sense of understated sophistication.

Her hair, styled by Sami Knight in Bardot's signature voluminous and tousled waves, enhanced the vintage allure down to the retro barrette, and completed the captivating look.