Inside Lady Amelia Spencer and Greg Mallett's sunset wedding - exclusive first pictures The niece of Diana, Princess of Wales married in a mountaintop ceremony in South Africa

Bathed in the golden glow of the setting South African sun, Lady Amelia Spencer and her new husband Greg Mallett are on top of the world after saying 'I do' in a setting that means so much to them both. And, in a world exclusive, HELLO! is delighted to present all the stunning photographs and details from their wedding day.

"It was genuinely the best day of our lives. It was better than I ever imagined," Amelia, 30, the niece of Diana, Princess of Wales, tells HELLO! of their spectacular day, which took place on 21 March on a mountain top in the winelands of South Africa’s Western Cape, at Quoin Rock Manor House.

"I've been waiting 14 years to see Amelia walk down the aisle. To be married is a dream come true," adds fitness and nutrition coach Greg, 33.

The jaw-dropping panoramic views were topped only by Amelia herself, who was radiant in a custom Atelier Versace wedding dress.

Her gown was crafted, over the course of two and a half months, from custom silk rebrodé lace and featured a two-and-a-half-metre train, Swarovski crystals, a hand-embroidered neckline and structured shoulders, with intricate flower patterns running throughout.

It was paired with an elegant five-metre-long veil made out of fine silk tulle and Jimmy Choo shoes. "I'm the luckiest girl in the world," she says. "It's honestly the most beautiful dress I’ve ever seen. It’s been the happiest experience working with Versace. Every single member of their team were like angels."

Amelia's choice of designer would surely have pleased her late aunt Diana, a close friend of Gianni Versace and a wearer of his designs.

"I think she would be very proud to see me on my wedding day," says Amelia, who was only five years old when Diana passed away in 1997. "I know the Versace family also absolutely love Diana, so there's a very special connection that we have."

Family is everything for Amelia, the daughter of Earl Spencer, Diana's younger brother, and former model Victoria Lockwood. By her side throughout her special day were her twin sister Lady Eliza, who served as maid of honour wearing a custom Versace pale pink silk satin slip dress, older sister and bridesmaid Lady Kitty, 32, resplendent in Dolce & Gabbana, younger brother Samuel Aitken, 19, and mother Victoria.

Her father Charles was unable to attend the wedding, however Amelia was proud to be walked up the aisle by her younger brother Samuel.

"Samuel is so special to Greg and I, so it just made sense," adds Amelia. Having been together for so long, Amelia and Greg don’t expect much to change as they enter the next chapter of their love story.

"In my vows, I said to Greg: 'In my heart, you’ve always been my husband and soulmate.’ We're so lucky we're now married, but nothing's going to be different going forward," Amelia says.

"My love for Amelia has been reborn," Greg tells us. "Every day I fall more in love with this beautiful human by my side."

All the exclusive wedding photos are in HELLO! magazine this week.

