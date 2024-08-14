Harper Beckham just wore a sentimental necklace with a family meaning

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



With a mother who is a former Spice Girl and the founder of a world-renowned fashion brand, and a father who has an innate style agenda so modish that he's been the face of multiple fashion campaigns despite being a footballer by trade, there was never any doubt that Harper Beckham would follow in their fashionable footsteps.

One area in particular Victoria and David's youngest child and only daughter is proving to have an affinity for, is accessories. And her latest was a tribute to her darling dad.

Sharing a video on her mother's TikTok account, Harper sat on a balcony on a balmy summer evening, emulating Victoria's natural beauty whilst applying Victoria Beckham Beauty's latest makeup release 'Posh Balm'.

Captivating us as much as her minimal summer glam look, was the 'Star of David' necklace around her neck. The double-layered piece featured two stars of varying sizes complete with a dazzling silver chain, which not only paid homage to her father's Jewish roots, but also symbolised the bond between David and his daughter.

Accessories are the budding cool-girl's speciality. Earlier this year, in a 'day in her life' video she shared also on Victoria's TikTok, Harper donned a custom pastel pink gown designed by her mother. Harper showed off the dress in the video saying “I’m wearing my Victoria Beckham pastel pink dress.” Harper accessorised her look with a simple diamond-encrusted gold “H” necklace, proving that personalised pendants are here to stay for 2024.

© Instagram/David Beckham Youngest Beckham Harper took style tips from mother Victoria in the designer's 90s sunglasses

More recently on a holiday with her family, Harper donned her mother's iconic oversized 90s sunglasses, and suffice it to say we were a little obsessed.

David's little star is a budding fashion muse...