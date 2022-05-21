Bridgerton's Simone Ashley is a goddess in vibrant dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Simone Ashley could never look anything less than flawless even if she tried. The Bridgerton actress, who stars as Miss Kate Sharma on the hit Netflix show, has really pulled out all the style stops since the release of the beloved programme – resulting in some incredible red carpet looks.

Simone, 27, turned heads in a radiant marigold yellow dress featuring a fine knitted texture, halter-neck silhouette, form-fitting shape, sultry side-slit, subtle cut-out panels and a floor-length fit. She posed for the cameras in the breathtaking number, which is a vivid addition to her ever-expanding archive of must-see formal outfits.

WATCH: Bridgerton's Simone Ashley left mortified by fans reaction to show

The actress went barefoot as she soaked up the evening sun amidst a romantic beach-front setting. She was pictured relaxing on a jettee, with a beautiful white luxury hotel framing the background behind her.

Simone wore her silky raven tresses down loose with a middle parting. She sported a Hollywood glamour beauty blend, consisting of a dewy skin glow, a touch of gleaming highlighter, a dark nude lip, bronzed contour, a gently brushed up brow and a golden smokey eye accentuated by a classic eyeliner flick.

The star took to social media to share a mesmerising image of her look with her 3.3 million followers. She captioned the post with a yellow love heart emoji and a camera emoji alongside the photographer's name.

Simone recently rocked a stunning chocolate look

Unsurprisingly, fans rushed to comment on Simone's unparalleled sartorial prowess and hypnotic makeup look. "DREAAAAM," one commented with a string of love heart and fire emojis. Another added: "Imagine being this beautiful," while a third penned: "Such an amazing colour," with a handful of yellow heart emojis.

Formosa Knit Dress, £150, Reformation

If you agree and would love to see a dress like Simone's hanging in your colourful summer wardrobe, then we have just the piece for you. This vivid lookalike boasts a fitted bodice, a sweetheart neckline, ruching and faux wrap skirt in a stand-out ochre hue – and will take you from day to night with ease.

Simone recently dazzled in another knitted number as she stepped out in a chocolate brown mini dress featuring short sleeves, cut-out detailing and ribbed fabric. She teamed the number with a pair of barely-there leopard print, open-toe heels – adding a healthy touch of sass to the lowkey look.

