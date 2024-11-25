Dua Lipa reveals her workout - and it’s exactly what you’d expect

Dua Lipa wears many hats. The world-famous pop star isn't just known for her chart-topping hits and daring fashion choices - her enviable fitness routine is just as noteworthy. With a packed schedule of performances, interviews and studio time, the British It-girl has to stay fit and healthy.

Through interviews and podcasts, we've learned that Dua doesn't follow a strict one-size-fits-all routine, but incorporates a mix of exercises from body sculpting classes (it's rumoured that the 8:30am Sculpt By Ella session is her favourite) to pilates.

However, on social media, she recently revealed another element to her fitness routine, and this class is totally what we would expect a popstar to attend to stay fit.

© Rick Kern Dua Lipa performs onstage during weekend two, day two of the 2024 Austin City Limits Music Festival

On her Instagram stories, the British singer reposted a video featuring a high-energy Barry's Bootcamp workout class. In the video, the gym goers are dancing on a treadmill to her smash hit song, Training Season. As the music blasted in the background, the camera panned across the whole studio and each person was in sync. Alongside the video Dua commented, "Love this and need this to happen in my Barrys classes."

So, it's official Dua loves Barry's Bootcamp classes - and potentially also singing and dancing on the treadmill for endurance training. But what does a Barry's Bootcamp class entail? Keep reading...

What is Barry's Bootcamp?

Barry’s Bootcamp, often simply called Barry’s, is a celebrity-approved high-intensity group fitness class that combines cardiovascular and strength training for a full-body workout. Known for its nightclub-like vibe with dim red lighting and loud, energising music, Barry’s claims to offer a "challenging and engaging environment for fitness enthusiasts at all levels."

There are Barry's classes dotted all around the world and many famous faces have attended them over the years from Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez to David and Victoria Beckham. Here’s a breakdown of what to expect from a typical Barry’s class:

According to the official Barry’s website, classes are typically 50–60 minutes long and are divided into two main alternating components - cardio and strength training.

Treadmill Intervals (Cardio)

If you start on the treadmill, participants take on high-intensity intervals on the treadmill to focus on improving stamina, endurance, and calorie burn. These include sprints, inclines, and recovery jogs, which are alternated to maximize heart rate and fat burn. If you're a beginner, you can start with jogging whilst intermediates will run and advanced participants, like Dua, will probably sprint to the music.

Floor Work (Strength Training)

Floor exercises provide variety and target different muscle groups. At a typical Barry's class, they will use equipment like dumbbells, resistance bands, and benches. Each class focuses on a specific area of the body (e.g., legs, arms, abs) or offers a full-body workout.

Earlier in the year, the 28-year-old shared on Waitrose's Dish podcast that she doesn't drink while on tour, less so to do with the effects of alcohol and more to do with the fact that when she is in party mode she can get quiet loud – not ideal for keeping her voice in prime condition.

Dua also revealed that whilst on tour, her eating habits and diet are quite different to how she usually eats. "But once I'm in the swing of things and I have a routine my body is really strong and healthy, it's just getting into stamina mode, then afterwards I'm fine because my body is already at a certain level," she said.

If every Barry's workout class is as high-energy and exciting as Dua's, we'll be joining ASAP...