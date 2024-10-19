Dua Lipa returns to her roots with striking hair transformation

It’s a sad day for red heads as Dua Lipa has officially returned to the dark side.

On Friday, the singer announced that she had ‘returned to her roots,’ trading in her gleaming cherry cola locks for her natural dark chocolate tone.

Performing at the Royal Albert Hall alongside Elton John and a 53-piece orchestra, the 29-year-old brought the house down in a custom Jean Paul Gaultier dress featuring a corseted structure, a lipstick red hue, a silk construction and ethereal layers of crimson tulle.

© Getty Dua performed at the Royal Albert Hall in custom Jean Paul Gaultier and Chanel

Later that evening, Dua stepped back onto stage in an operatic custom Chanel gown, featuring gothic layers of black lace, crystal-encrusted bustier detailing and beautiful beading drapery. Jewels by Tiffany & Co. frosted the performer in timeless glamour, while a pair of heels by Amina Muaddi injected contemporary charm into the high octane aesthetic. Of course, this could only be the work of her trusty stylish Jaheel Weaver.

Dua’s hair was beautifully coiled to the side, complete with an off-centre parting that leaned into Old Hollywood beauty ideals and fashioned by celebrity hairstylist Peter Lux.

© Getty The singer returned to her roots with a dark hair transformation

A radiant, dewy beauty blend crafted by none other than Katie Jane Hughes and exquisite nails by Michelle Humphrey cemented the look in the Dua Lipa personal fashion history book.

Writing online, the singer said: “Last night I performed in my hometown, London at The Royal Albert Hall. Standing in the middle of that room, standing on the shoulders of giants who have performed there before me, the energy of last night will forever be engrained in my heart. This has been something that I've been dreaming of putting together for so many years.”

She continued: “The roars from the crowd last night I think reverberated throughout London. Thank you to everyone who came to join us last night for this very very very special evening. I feel like I could cry just writing this!!! I wanna do it again again again!!!!”