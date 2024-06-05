Hailey Bieber just teased her latest Rhode product and it's so unexpected

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



It-girl Hailey Bieber has been the name on everybody's lips recently thanks to the announcement that she is expecting her first child with Justin Bieber, breaking the hearts of 'beliebers' across the globe.

Despite her crushing our 13-year-old hopes and dreams, she has been providing the most excellent slew of maternity fashion, proving that she is not letting the prospect of pregnancy define her style agenda.

With all the buzz around her happy news, we forgot for a hot second the other reason we love her so much aside from her fashion choices, is because she is one of the most iconic beauty queens of the moment, influencing our skin and makeup agendas, and creating products with her brand Rhode, that are approved by influences and industry tastemakers alike.

The 27-year-old has taken a short break from flaunting her It-girl maternity wardrobe and soft-launched some brand-new products for Rhode, one in particular that honestly took us by surprise...

© Instagram / @rhode Hailey posed with a strawberry-shaped sticker on her forehead

Last night, Rhode's Instagram account shared a 'dump' of images with the caption: "itty bitty bits of may [fruit emojis] p.s. we’ve been working hard on some new things for you that are coming very soon".

In this dump was a preview of the new Rhode cream blushes, plenty of peach motifs - hinting that this is going to be the next fruity flavour of a product (her peptide lip tint, perhaps?) and a sheet of tiny stickers in the shape of an apple, which appear to be... pimple patches.

© Instagram / @rhode Rhode shared a close up of the stickers

Hailey also shared a selfie on her personal account with a similar sized, strawberry-shaped sticker on her forehead, on which Kendall Jenner commented: "r these rhode pimple patches or am i tripping?" - our money's on this being planned promotion between the two besties...

© Instagram / @haileybieber Hailey also shared an image on her account

Recognised for her commitment to dewy skin and maximum hydration, spot stickers were perhaps an unexpected move, however Hailey has always been open about her skin journey and her struggles with perioral dermatitis. In 2021 when speaking to Marie Claire, she proved her affinity for pimple patches saying: "If I'm breaking out at all, I'll do a spot treatment or the Starface stickers. Those are amazing. I didn't understand the hype until I started using them."