Olivia Wilde's hypnotising smoky eye is a twist on classic winged eyeliner

From time to time, it's good to refresh a classic makeup staple. In the 2010s, heavy jet-black winged eyeliner dominated red carpets, editorial shoots and our makeup bags. But in recent years, we've seen a shift towards softer eye makeup as we lean towards the 'Clean Girl Aesthetic.' Someone who understood this memo? Olivia Wilde.

The Don't Worry Darling actress sported a unique light smoky cat eye for the Academy Women’s Luncheon, hosted in partnership with Chanel and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Her masterful makeup artist, Jo Baker, created a dimensional glam moment unlike anything we've ever seen before. The British glam expert posted an image of the actress from the luxurious event on Instagram and coined the look "Parallelogram Peepers."

© WireImage Olivia Wilde wearing Chanel at the Academy Women's Luncheon

A soft black pencil or power was used and extended outward into a cat-eye shape to create a hypnotising effect. Instead of a sharp, defined wing, the edges are blended for a smoky, diffused finish. The same product was also smudged along the upper lash line to create a soft, smoky base. On the lower lash line, the pencil is lightly applied and smudged connecting subtly with the wing to elongate the eyes.

To create that enviable smoky effect, neutral and warm-toned shades (like taupes and soft browns) were blended into the crease and outer corners of the eyes to add depth and soften the eyeliner. Finally, to add some drama Jo used Tarantulash Mascara from her own brand, Bakeup Beauty, to create a spiky lash effect. An eagle-eyed fan also noted that she used Chanel Beauty's Rouge Coco Flash lipstick in the shade 'Boy' for a neutral lip.

In another post, the A-list artist shared that there is actually a very creative and well-thought-out method behind this look that involves math. She posted an image of a parallelogram, teasing that she used the intricate angles of the shape as inspiration for the glam. It's all in Trigonometry.

Beauty enthusiasts really loved the unique collaboration between the two. One user commented, "You are the most creative makeup artist Jo. The inspiration behind all your looks are just next level." Another agreed and commented, "The way you control the waterline makes me weep." Whilst this beauty lover pointed out how complimentary the look was for the actress, "Stunning eyes to begin with but those colors make them pop," they gushed.

If in doubt, ditch the jet-black wing like Olivia!