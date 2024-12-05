Rita Ora's matching metallic pink eyeshadow and dress combo is a festive dream

It's official, Rita Ora is the Queen of switching up her glam in record time.

Following on from her iconic Fashion Awards red-carpet appearance where she debuted a daring bleach blonde mullet and bronzed glam, Rita has transformed her look yet again.

Posting to her Instagram followers on Wednesday night to announce the semi-finals of The Masked Singer US, the British pop-star created yet another enviable ‘matchy-matchy’ makeup and outfit moment.

© @ritaora Rita Ora dazzles with metallic pink eyeshadow.

The Anywhere singer made a statement with bold pink metallic eyeshadow, framed by long voluminous lashes. Her base was flawless, thanks to the work of her expert facialist, Keren Bartov, who maintains her natural radiant glow. To add subtle warmth to her glam, she added a light bronzer which created a sun-kissed shine.

The It-girl tied the look together with a glossy nude lip and a hint of pink matte lipstick in the centre. She switched up her short choppy mullet from the Fashion Awards and brought back her long golden blonde locks, styled with beachy, loose waves and a centre part.

© @ritaora Rita Ora's pink metallic glam and matching embellished dress

It wouldn't be a Rita-approved look if she didn't match her makeup to her outfit. The beauty muse mirrored this striking pink glam with a dazzling embellished dress featuring sparkling sequins, beads and embroidery in a mix of pink, gold and bronze hues.

The wow factor didn't stop there, she also wore oversized bejewelled rings with coloured gemstones, alongside a metallic mani-moment. Her nails were long and almond-shaped, decorated with a glittery, gold polish that complemented the overall opulence of the outfit. The stunning nail design aligned seamlessly with the shimmering and detailed aesthetic of her makeup, dress and accessories.

© @ritaora The British singer shows off her metallic mani-moment and bejewelled rings

During her time as a judge on The Masked Singer US, the pop star has delivered look after look. Last week, she channelled Hollywood glamour, pairing a bold red lip with a matching mini dress. Just a few weeks ago, she called on her go-to stylist Pippa Atkinson to source her a love-heart shaped bodice mini, a pair of drop-down chunky crystal pearl earrings and a matching over-the-top necklace.

Last month, she matched her iridescent eyeshadow to her crystal-encrusted cut-out mini-dress while before that she wore the cutest party season-approved sequin mini-dress with matching platform boots.

The question is: what will she wear for the grand finale episode? When it comes to Rita, your guess is as good as ours...