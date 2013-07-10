Olivia Wilde reveals wedding dress details

Olivia Wilde has revealed she will walk down the aisle in a Monique Lhuillier gown when she weds Hollywood star Jason Sudeikis, following in the footsteps of celebrity brides including Avril Lavigne and Reese Witherspoon.



Olivia, 29, has played around with ideas and previously said she wanted something "modern, elegant and playful."



"I think women should want a dress that inspires them, especially for an important day like a wedding," she said. "I'm looking for a design and materials that represents the best version of myself. Anything that is modern, elegant and playful."

VIEW GALLERY

CLICK ON PHOTO FOR GALLERY





The stunning actress has remained tight-lipped about the exact details of her bridal gown, but also revealed that her bridesmaids will be dressed in Monique Lhuillier.



"They’ll have a real creation tailored for each of them," said Olivia, speaking to InStyle. "They can dye it black or purple and wear it forever."



The actress said she didn't want her bridesmaids wearing "ridiculous" dresses they'll never wear again, and suggested the possibility of recycling the clothing.

VIEW GALLERY





Olivia and Jason have not confirmed a wedding date, but are reportedly set to marry in spring 2014 after getting engaged in January of this year.



Olivia is clearly excited about finding her life partner, and has openly spoken out about her views on relationships in the past.



"I could never imagine life without someone I respect, someone who offers me infinite possibilities," she said. "There are spikes and dips and plateaus in this business. I've seen couples fall apart through it, and it is heartbreaking.



"You wonder what will happen — will he love me if I'm not as successful? Will jealousy kill us? I know there will be times when Jason is working more than I am, but I'm actually excited by that. I'm excited by what he will become, what depth he has."

