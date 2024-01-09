Nicola Peltz just introduced the 'bow manicure' – and we're into it

With the blank slate of a new year comes a fresh crop of beauty trends, and modern It-girl Nicola Peltz is ahead of the game.

The Bates Motel actress, who celebrates her 29th birthday today, turned to Instagram to document her latest nail look – and we are totally here for it.

Nicola leaned into one of the biggest fashion trends of the moment, putting bows on the mani map.

© Instagram / @nicolaannepeltzbeckham Nicola shared a snap of her bow-themed nails on her Instagram Stories

The ribbon renaissance is well and truly underway, with everyone from celebrities to influencers incorporating playful bow adornments into their 'fits.

There are heaps of styling options available to the bow-curious, from dainty ballet flats and statement satin focal points to, my personal favourite, the voluptuous velvet hair accessory.

But Nicola's nail vibe centred around the sugary and saccharine, starring a pale pink colour palette.

© Instagram / @nicolaannepeltzbeckham Nicola provided us with some fresh 2024 nail inspo

Her manicure design featured a blush pink-to-pale pink gradient with a subtle shimmer, richly reminiscent of the widespread 'Glazed Doughnut' nail trend.

Adorning her index finger was a delicate ribbon in nail art form, and on her ring finger she sported the word "Lola" in a cursive typeface – referring to her upcoming directorial debut Lola James, scheduled to release on February 9.

"As a self-proclaimed bow lover you bet your bottom dollar that I instantly saved Nicola's post for my next salon visit," says Hello! Fashion's Fashion Features Writer Orion Scott.

"I love how she's chosen to adorn a bow on only one nail as I think it feels more intentional. I also can't fault the baby pink colour she chose."

Matching our nails to our passion projects? Now there's a beauty resolution for 2024…