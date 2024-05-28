Hailey Bieber's blossom nails are the prettiest spring manicure idea

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



The current weather isn't exactly spring-like but your nails can be. And, thanks to our eternal manicure-muse Hailey Bieber, the decision over what design to go for at your next nail appointment is already made.

The mum-to-be has shown her latest manicure off and it's probably her prettiest and most coveted yet.

Featuring a pretty sheer pink base, Hailey added a few delicate blossoming flower designs to each nail and sprinkling of pink gemstones. Of course, the design was also in Hailey's trademark almond shape.



© Instagram @haileybieber Fans are speculating that Hailey's baby is a girl

Captioning the series of photos uploaded to her 52.4 million Instagram followers, "little cherry blossoms on my nails little cherry blossom in my belly" fans were quick to comment underneath and speculate that Hailey's hinting her unborn baby might be a girl.

The model hasn't actually confirmed what gender her baby is or when her due date is but we can still appreciate the incredibly pretty floral design that made a refreshing change from her highly-coveted glazed donut manicure and if there's one thing for definite, it's a design that's making its way into our future manicures.

© Instagram @haileybieber We're not certain, but are those Rhode pimple patches?

In another shot, we can also see Hailey with a peculiar strawberry sticker on her forehead. And while we're not dismissing this as a distinct style choice, Hailey's close friend Kendall Jenner might have the answer to what exactly this was by commenting, "r these rhode pimple patches or am i tripping?"

Hailey's brand Rhode has been teasing glowy new blushes for a while but could she also be releasing other products to its skincare line up? Hailey's has been open about experiencing skin condition perioral dermatitis and breakouts so it would make sense for her to release pimple patches. I guess, we'll just have to watch this space.