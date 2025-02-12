Celebrities who love the divisive Jellyfish haircut — from Cher to Zendaya and more

Tucked away in the depths of the Hollywood archives lies a captivating photo of a young Cher, effortlessly brushing her long, raven hair while locking eyes with the camera. Taken in 1968, this image isn't defined by the Believe singer's striking silky pink shirt, vibrant pinstriped pants, or bold black eyeliner. Instead, it's Cher's unconventional hairstyle that demands attention.

The look merges cheek-length side locks with front bangs, framed by long, straight tresses. It's a style that sits somewhere between the traditional hime cut and the current fringe fixation that's sweeping through the glitzy industry. Enter: The Jellyfish haircut.

© Getty Images Cher brushing her hair in 1968

Cher's iconic snap has become a reference for stars today, with the likes of Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus and Billie Eilish sporting the daring do on the 2025 Grammys red carpet. Call it '80s-inspired nostalgia or just a wacky trend intended on making a loud beauty statement, the haircut is here to stay.

The style consists of an unblended blunt bob with short, chin-length pieces around the face and front bangs. The long tendrils at the back mirror the shape and tentacles of a jellyfish. From stars like Nicole Kidman and Zendaya to alternative icons like Caroline Polachek, HELLO! has curated a gallery showcasing all the fan-favorite takes on the divisive chop.

© Getty Images Caroline Polachek Indie popstar Caroline Pokachek was one of the first celebrities to popularize the cut in recent years. Rather than sporting a full fringe, the singer opts for blunt cut curtain bangs set against her longer raven-toned locks.



© Getty Images Lady Gaga The Poker Face hitmaker has never been one to shy away from a look that's set to raise a few eyebrows. Lady Gaga took the Grammys red carpet by a storm at the end of January as she unveiled her jet-black micro-bangs with sharp layers framed against her chiselled cheekbones. The gothic-inspired look paired perfectly with the star's black Samuel Lewis ball gown. The garment featured a leather bodice adorned with a high neck and puffy sleeves, while the asymmetrical draped skirt oozed drama.



© Getty Images Miley Cyrus Miley Cyrus's toasted-almond locks were cut into two contrasting layers and fashioned into a sleek straight style.The shorter length was cut sharply at her jawline while the tendrils were left in a blunt cut on her ribs. Miley also opted for soft front bangs that drew attention to her glittery bronze eye. The Flowers singer graced the stage to collect her third award in a chic black cut-out dress courtesy of Saint Laurent.



© Getty Images Billie Eilish The songwriter also debuted her own take on the Jellyfish haircut. Rather than sporting a full fringe, Billie opted for curtain bangs to exude an undone aesthetic. The rough edges were blended with the longer layers and cut to her top lip. The choppy cut was hidden beneath a black hat on the red carpet. Billie first unveiled the hairstyle during her performance at the FireAid Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief on January 30.

