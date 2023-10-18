Rita Ora got a 'Naomi Campbell' hair makeover, and it's so on-trend for winter

Rita Ora’s fashion game deserves to be commended this autumn. From giving Hailey Bieber’s favourite shoe a cold-weather update, to donning not one, but two dazzling party mini dresses in one week.

But proving she’s the ultimate all-arounder, her beauty game has also been top-notch this season and it’s only mid-October. After showing off a bizarre new way to create nose bridge make-up and styling the runway favourite hair bows, Rita debuted her ‘Naomi Campbell’ hair makeover and diamante eye glam combo and it's all the party season glam inspo we need.

© Instagram Rita shared her statement-chic glam on Instagram

The singer and fashion designer posted an Instagram story in the hair and makeup chair, having her tresses styled by celebrity stylist Rio Sreedharan. Let's be honest, if we had the opportunity to use Naomi Campbell’s hairstylist, we’d also jump at the opportunity to ask what the supermodel asks for.

In conversation with Rio, Rita says: “Do whatever Naomi does... Rio what does Naomi do,?” to which he replies, “She wants it as flat as possible.”

Rita then says: “do the Naomi," and speaking to her camera ends with: "inspired by you.” She captioned the video "@naomi I want the Naomi hair! Straight and shiny! @rio_hair."

© Instagram Rita asked her hairstylist for the "Naomi Campbell" hair

Naomi Campbell rarely strays too far from her refined, ultra-chic agenda, and her poker-straight, glassy hairstyle is an integral part of her look.

© Theo Wargo Naomi sported her signature poker straight hair at her PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell show during NYFW

Though Rita’s hair was so on-trend with 2023's minimalistic movement, her dazzling make-up took the look from 'quiet luxury' to statement-chic.

She opted for dazzling rhinestones placed under her eyes, and sweeping across and above her eyelids. Glitzy embellishments are major this year - as proven by Nicola Peltz, Hailey Bieber and Suki Waterhouse to name a few. Influencers and A-listers alike are proving it's the biggest party season trend of the AW23 season so far. And Rita just completely upped the ante with her crystal make-up look.

Once again she is setting trends that we can’t get enough of.