Ashley Park's hairstylist reveals exactly how he achieves her 'Undone Luxe' waves

All eyes were on the red carpet last night at the Royal Albert Hall for the most hotly-anticipated night of the fashion calendar.

The star-studded line-up of guests – ranging from tastemakers and editors to designers and supermodels – who attended the 2023 Fashion Awards brought their outfit A-game.

Showcasing the latest cutting-edge creations and raising funds for the British Fashion Council's charity endeavours was the theme of the evening, but attendees also excelled in the beauty department.

© Getty The Emily In Paris star wore a piece by David Koma for the prestigious occasion

One of the guests who caught our eye was Emily In Paris star Ashley Park. The actress was giving major party season vibes in a black form-skimming gown by David Koma.

The asymmetric piece felt both elegant and eccentric in equal parts, featuring a disco ball-esque embellished fish as its focal point.

Her hair felt similarly playful, courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Ken O'Rourke, embedded with Pandora charms for an unexpected twist.

"Undone luxe waves" was his overall aim – and we are totally on board with adding a bit of extra opulence for party season.

Ashley Park's Fashion Awards Hair: Get The Look

© Getty The actress wore her hair in relaxed waves with an unexpected twist

"We added some extra hair to give more length which I then blow dried out with Hair by Sam McKnight's Cool Girl Spray, spraying it liberally throughout the hair," Ken explains. "This is great for adding texture and grit to the hair before styling."

Ken then went in with a curling tong, forming waves of different thicknesses and in different directions to create a "luxe but undone feel".

"I then back combed the crown and applied the Hair by Sam McKnight Easy Up Do," he says. "Next I took a section from both sides and braided them securing at the back beneath the crown."

© Ken O’Rourke Ashley's hair was adorned with Pandora charms

"Then I braided a few micro sections and sewed in Pandora charms so that they hit the light and added a hint of glitz as Ashley moved her hair. I finished with the Hair by Sam McKnight Modern Hairspray to lock in the style and with a high shine finish."

Our 2023 party season hair inspiration is officially sorted…