'Texan Hair' is set to be 2024's biggest hair trend, literally

Super-sleek, cool-girl buns are officially off the menu – the trend du jour is all about major volume.

Missed the memo? 'Texan Hair' is everywhere right now, characterised by Southern-inspired bounce and body.

Trading in smooth, minimalist styles for gravity-defying lift is having a moment, and we're totally here for the amplification of drama.

What is the 'Texan Hair' trend?

© Instagram / @beyonce Beyoncé is all about full-bodied hair right now

Coinciding with the release of her country-inspired singles Texas Hold 'Em and 16 Carriages, Beyoncé has a lot to answer for when it comes to promoting the look.

The international hitmaker stepped out at the Super Bowl and showed off her bouncy, blonde curls with a hefty side parting, sending fans into meltdown.

The look, created by her hairstylist Neal Farinah using products from the star's upcoming haircare range Cécred, felt richly reminiscent of the timeless maxim, "The higher the hair, the closer to God."

In essence, 'Texan hair' taps into the common Southern aesthetic, in which many women rock big, bouncy hair for all occasions, irrespective of dominating trends. Glamorous and full-bodied, the style is unapologetically dramatic, and owes much to the popular looks of the 70s and 80s.

© Getty Miley's Grammys look felt striking and standout

Nashville native Miley Cyrus paid tribute to her roots at the Grammys earlier this year, sporting a curly, bouffant style. Created by hairstylist Bob Recine with gentle teasing and Velcro rollers, her hair had a decidedly retro air, and yet, the tousled effect had a certain sexy insouciance.

How to get the look:

The key to nailing 'Texan hair', lies within the "prep and finish", according to internationally renowned hairstylist Sam McKnight.

Taking your cues from country heroine Dolly Parton and 80s TV classic Dallas, the goal is "getting volume in the hair without it feeling heavy".

Embrace retro styling tools such as a round brush for blow drying, hot rollers or Velcro rollers for guaranteed lift. "Nothing beats hot rollers when it comes to volume," Sam says.

"Set your hair in hot rollers with a little bit of hairspray. Brush it out and you can't go wrong. Don’t worry about getting the rollers perfectly placed, either - there’s beauty when it's a bit messy. It makes it more modern."

For the finish, he recommends running a lightweight oil or a nourishing balm through the hair to reduce fluff and frizz, "because people want a much more natural look even if their hair is set and curly or wavy". Simply work Hair by Sam McKnight's Love Me Do Oil into the hair, focusing on the ends and mid-lengths for a subtle, country-approved lustre.