Stevie Nicks reflects on health concerns as she shares bad news with fans The 73-year-old singer made a heartfelt statement this week

Stevie Nicks has been storming the charts for decades and has a legion of fans around the world.

But this week, the award-winning singer shared a statement with her fans which reflected on her health concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Wanting to be cautious, Stevie has made the difficult decision to cancel her 2021 concerts.

Stevie Nicks shared some bad news with fans

The star explained: "These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made.

"I want everyone to be safe and healthy and the rising Covid cases should be of concern to us all.

"While I'm vaccinated, at my age, I am still being extremely cautious and for that reason I have decided to skip the 5 performances I had planned for 2021.

"Because singing and performing have been my whole life, my primary goal is to keep healthy so I can continue singing for the next decade or longer.

Stevie Nicks is cancelling her 2021 concerts to stay safe during the pandemic

"I'm devastated and I know the fans are disappointed, but we will look towards a brighter 2022."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Glad you are staying safe," while another wrote: "Thanks for keeping us safe." A third added: "We just want you to stay safe Stevie."

The 73-year-old performing artist had been scheduled to sing at the Jazz Aspen Festival in Colorado and BottleRock Napa Valley over Labor Day Weekend taking place between 3-5 September.

Stevie with Fleetwood Mac on Today

She had also been due to perform at the Austin City Limits Music Festival in October, and The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival (aka Jazzfest) also that month.

While the New Orleans festival was cancelled on Monday, the other festivals are planning to announce replacement acts in the coming days following Stevie's decision.

Last month, the star reflected on her debut solo album, Bella Donna, to mark its 40th anniversary. "I could not have been more proud of those songs or the three months it took me, the girls and Jimmy Lovine to craft it," she wrote.

"It did not break up Fleetwood Mac. If anything, it kept us together."

