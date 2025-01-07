Zendaya's engagement manicure is peak bride-to-be

It wouldn't be an A-list red carpet without Zendaya being the talking point for her chic style and effortless beauty choices - and her appearance at the Golden Globes on Sunday was no different.

Whilst her custom burnt orange Louis Vuitton gown and Bulgari jewels were a showstopper, all eyes were on her 5-carat diamond engagement ring (that is estimated to be worth an eye-watering $200 -$500k) — and a perfectly oval-shaped bridal blush pink manicure to match.

It is reported that Zendaya got engaged to long-term boyfriend Tom Holland over Christmas as she debuted the sparkler at the awards ceremony. Zendaya took inspiration from a classic sheer rosy bridal shade for her big moment. Other celebrities have opted for similar shades for engagement announcements.

In December, Selena Gomez showed off her stunning ring in a viral Instagram snap with an elegant manicure powered by the delicious hues of Chanel. Her nail expert, Tom Bachik, used the stunning pale pink shade 'Ballerina' to achieve her 'your-nails-but-better' sheer effect and the Le Gel coat for a glossy finish.

© WireImage Zendaya shows off her ring and manicure at the Golden Globe Awards.

The Challengers star likely knew that her new diamond adornment would gain a lot of attention so she went to her trusted celebrity nail artist, Lisa Kon, to create an understated manicure that let her ring take the spotlight on the red carpet.

On Instagram the expert manicurist shared an image of the Golden Globe-winning actress on the red carpet alongside the caption, "It was an absolute honor to contribute to Zendaya’s breathtaking look for tonight’s ceremony. Her elegance, grace, and undeniable talent make her a true icon on and off the red carpet."

She also revealed that she hoped to create a manicure that let her natural beauty shine through: "For this occasion, I created a manicure that perfectly complemented her sophisticated style — minimalist yet striking, just like her."

© WireImage Zendaya's nails are the perfect bridal pink.

At the end of the caption, Lisa noted that the exact shade used for the Golden Globes moment was LK BIAB #07, a soft pink shade in collaboration with The GelBottle who specialise in creating BIAB nail polishes.

BIAB has become increasingly popular in nail salons for its strengthening properties. The formula is thicker than regular gel polish. The treatment process is similar to that of a gel manicure, but it does tend to take longer. It is applied to the natural nail bed to encourage growth or build up strength in brittle nails, allowing for sculpting and tip extensions should you so wish.

BIAB manicures are famous for their exceptional strength and durability," head nail tech Austinya Parnell-Raghnal of Duck & Dry previously told H! Fashion: "The specialised formula creates a sturdy protective layer on the natural nail, reducing the risk of breakage and chipping. This enhanced resilience ensures that your manicure provides long-lasting aesthetic appeal without compromising on strength."

If Zendaya is leading the way for the continued use of BIAB in 2025, we might just get on board too!