Victoria Beckham follows in Princess Kate's footsteps with regal 'Princess Nails'

Victoria Beckham has spoken and this summer’s manicure is officially fit for royalty.

The beauty founder recently posted a sun-drenched snap to Instagram, showing off an effortlessly chic straw hat, a patterned silk scarf - and the real star of the show: a set of flawless pale pink nails, otherwise known as ‘princess nails’.

What are 'Princess Nails?'

This understated manicure is defined by its soft, semi-sheer pink hue - delicate enough to look natural, yet done up enough to add instant chic finish to any outfit. It’s a look that quietly elevates without ever overpowering, making it perfect for both everyday wear or a sun-drenched holiday.

© @victoriabeckham VB shows off her flawless manicure which is perfect for summer

It’s no wonder the style has royal fans beyond the fashion world. Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, has been known for years to favour a similar neutral-pink manicure, especially for high-profile events. Royal protocol has traditionally steered members of the family towards subtle shades (think Essie’s cult-favourite Ballet Slippers) and it seems the ‘princess nails’ trend is a modern twist on that timeless aesthetic.

© Getty Images The Princess of Wales has always championed the Princess Nails trend

Beyond its regal appeal, the beauty of this shade lies in its ability to be versatile. The soft pink complements every skin tone, flatters all nail shapes and works just as well on short nails as it does on longer, almond-shaped tips. Plus, lighter shades tend to be more forgiving with chips, making them a surprisingly low-maintenance choice (which is ideal if you’re looking for a manicure that stays immaculate between salon visits.)

For durability, opt for a gel finish or a strengthening base coat beneath your chosen pink polish. This not only boosts how long it lasts but also gives that signature glossy sheen that the former Spice Girl has perfected. Whether paired with statement accessories or worn alone for a minimal look, ‘princess nails’ are the definition of 'quiet luxury' for your fingertips.

And if it’s good enough for both VB and the Princess of Wales, it’s safe to say this manicure has earned its crown.