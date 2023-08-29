'Syrup nails' are the Korean nail trend that should be on everyone's radar

K-beauty doesn't just inspire our 15-step skincare routines, it's also been influencing our manicures. And, Korean syrup nails are the latest trend to go viral on social media. In fact, searches for the manicure trend have increased by 9,200% on Google in the past week alone.

Following on from Hailey Bieber's cherry nail art and Sofia Richie's viral lavender nails, Syrup nails are suited to those prefer a classic nude or natural tone on their nails and frankly, they're the beautiful, understated look we've been waiting for.

What are syrup nails?

Korean syrup nails are supposed to replicate the shiny glossiness of syrup and almost look like liquid. Typically, the design is an ombré nude to white with zero harsh lines and an ultra-glossy finish but the key is to reverse your ombre´. Where you may fade from pink to a white tip, syrup nails go the opposite direction - fading from a paler nude-clear to a slightly pinker tip.

They're very similar to jelly nails but for this trend, sheer nudes, pastel pinks, purples and corals take precedence over darker colours. This look is all about a natural, clean-looking manicure that embodies the elegance of simplicity and the ‘quiet luxury’ aesthetic so matching it to your skin tone is key.

How do I create syrup nails?

Thankfully, recreating the TikTok mani trend is easier than it looks. As a first step, take time to prep your nails by removing dead skin, pushing back or trimming your cuticles and buffing the nail plate before you start. Your manicure will look clean and polished from the get-go and last far longer than going straight in. Next grab your clear base coat to strengthen and protect your nails and give yourself an even canvas to work on.

Then, take a very sheer red polish and add your first coat. Manucurist's Active Glow Nail Care polish works brilliantly for this.

Wait for you first layer to dry and take a small sponge and slowly build up the layers at the ends of your nails for more pigment at the tips. Finish with a gel-like top coat for megawatt shine. Once dry, wash your hands to take off any polish that's on your skin and add cuticle oil to keep your skin hydrated and voila! Syrup nails that look good enough to eat.

10 Amazing Syrup Nail Ideas:

