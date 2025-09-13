Salma Hayek just stepped out with her most unexpected hairstyle yet

Salma Hayek has always been the queen of sultry, old Hollywood glamour. You know, those signature bombshell blowouts and tumbling waves? She's become synonymous with bringing the volume to every hairstyle she debuts. However, this time, the House of Gucci actress has surprised fans with her most unexpected look yet. At the Kering Foundation Care For Women Dinner 2025 Red Carpet, Salma switched things up completely - and we're obsessed.

© GC Images Salma Hayek dazzled in a black maxi dress and a sky high ponytail

The Eternals producer stepped out wearing a sleek, sky-high ponytail that brought the wow factor. Her look felt very Ariana Grande-inspired and it really brought out a new confidence in her. Of course, when it comes to Salma, the rest of her beauty look was also going to pack a punch. She paired the updo with glowing skin that gave off a radiant shine, sculpted brows and a flick of black eyeliner which slightly lifted her brown eyes.

Ponytails on the red carpet can be difficult to pull off - if you slick them too tight they can look more gym class than glam. But thankfully, we have experts on hand to teach us how to replicate Salma's chic hair do.

H! Fashion got the inside scoop from Cos Sakkas, three-times British Hairdresser of the Year and TONI&GUY's Global Creative Director, on the rise of the power ponytail. "The humble ponytail is the ‘clean girl’ aesthetic and is it is both practical and stylish," he explains. "It suits different face shapes and hair textures and is quick and easy to style. It’s playful and powerful and can make you feel put-together." Adding: "The ponytail is a timeless no-fuss style, and goes with any outfit, dressed up or down."

© Patrick McMullan via Getty Image The American actresses' ponytail was sky-high and sleek

If you're looking to replicate Salma's sleek style, the hairstylist gives us all the expert tips Cos reveals:"At the Paul Costelloe AW25 show, we created sleek, disciplined ponytails. For glass-like hair, add a few drops of hair serum or oil to the palms, working through damp hair with finger tips to add sheen, control flyaways and add movement. Try the instantly absorbing, lightweight, LABEL.M Rejuvenating Radiance Oil with Moroccan Argan Oil and Hyaluronic Acid for long-term hydration."

He continues: "Whilst blow-drying, use a natural bristle brush to encourage the hair’s natural shine and keep the tension tight, before putting it up into a ponytail. Don’t pull it too tight, you want it to look modern with softness. Too tight and it can cause breakage and hair thinning. The short fine baby hairs that you sometimes find along the hairline can also be tamed by applying a smoothing serum or balm that will smooth these into place, then use a fine-tooth comb or toothbrush to slick them down."

If you're looking for a stylish hair style as we head to autumn, perhaps try the Salma-inspired updo.