Princess Kate rarely wears open-toe shoes - but we've found her favourite pedicure shade for autumn

Princess Kate is the ultimate beauty trendsetter; from her luscious chestnut locks to her nude lipstick and clean aesthetic, she is the Queen of pared-back beauty. When it comes to her manicures, she often usually follows suit, opting for natural and nude nails which fits her vibe perfectly. However, her pedicure choices are actually very different and just might surprise you.

If you're an eagle-eyed royal fan you will know that in recent years, Princess Kate has mostly sported close-toed shoes. It does fit the modest royal aesthetic, so it makes sense. But for those of us who love some pedicure inspiration, this choice sadly conceals her nail shades.

However, if we go back in the archives to when the mother-of-three used to wear open toed shoes, there is some key pedicure intel. At autumn engagements, the Princess of Wales would often sport a bold cherry red look. For example in 2017 at the Natural History Museum reopening, she opted for strappy black stilettos and contrasted them with ruby toned nails.

© AFP via Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge in 2017 at the reopening of Hintze Hall at the Natural History Museum sporting a cherry red pedicure.

Similarly in 2019 for a royal engagement in Pakistan, she wore a dazzling green dress and contrasted it with a similar berry shade. We can see a growing theme here and it's pretty clear that Princess Kate favours a red pedicure - even behind her close-toed heels.

Expert nail artist Tinu Bello previously told H! Fashion about the rise of autumn reds. She said: "Red has been having a moment, and this trend takes it a step further by incorporating vibrant cherry-red shades, playful cherry art, and glossy finishes. Its fresh, bold, and adds a punch of colour to any spring look."

© WireImage The berry hue made another appearance during her 2019 Pakistan royal engagement

ICYMI: Selena Gomez recently sported a similar deep wine hue for an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show. Luckily for us, her nail artist Tom Bachik, detailed exactly how to get the look.

When polishing with dark colors the shape is crucial, because it really stands out. So, of course, I used my favorite tools from Tweezerman to focus on meticulous, cuticles and perfectly consistent shapes. After prepping the nails for a perfect manicure, I applied a single coat of CND’s Epic Smoothing Base Coat to smooth the surface. Then, I followed that with two thin coats of Berry Boudoir and topped it all off with CND Shellac No Wipe Top Coat for a high gloss mirror finish. To rehydrate the skin, I used a liberal amount of CND’s LightningOil to bring back her youthful glow. Thankfully, no oily fingers here thanks to lightning fast absorption- she had a red carpet to do and a Gala to attend!

So, this autumn, why not go to the dark side and embrace the royal-approved cherry red hue.