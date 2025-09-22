Maya Jama wins London Fashion Week dressing in completely sheer black dress with flirty feather trim

It's London Fashion Week, so of course the A-listers are pulling out all the stops when it comes to their sartorial choices, and beloved presenter Maya Jama is no exception, looking absolutely sensational at an event at Carbone London in a completely sheer black mesh dress with stunning feathered hem.

The star has had a jam packed fashion week, having been spotted at the MAINS Season 3 by Skepta show and afterparty wearing top-to-toe MAINS teamed with Balenciaga heels, and the EE72 launch party - the illustrious new endeavour by ex-British Vogue editor Edward Enniful where she opted for a sleek black pencil dress.

Maya's latest look is a daring statement on the power of sheer fabrics, flawlessly demonstrating how perfectly they work as the wintery nights set in. The transparent, figure hugging ensemble screamed Hollywood bombshell with a modern spin - thanks to the blizzard of feathers bursting from the hem.

© GC Images Maya Jama at a Vogue party at Carbone London

She paired her dramatic dress with sleek black underwear, minimal accessories (clock the black handbag and open toed strappy heels), allowing the dress to take centre stage. We're also loving the star's shorter locks, in this crisp bob that was perfectly waved for the occasion.

© GC Images Cheeky! A view of Maya Jama's incredible dress from behind

The star was attending an event hosted by Vogue, taking place at Carbone London - the London branch of the world famous New York eatery. Among the other glittering guests were singer Mahalia, actress Jameela Jamil, Anna Wintour (naturally) and supermodel Jourdan Dunn.

It's been a jam packed weekend for London Fashion Week SS26 with star studded front rows clamouring to see incredible shows by Simone Rocha, Erdem and Burberry.

And, as always, the Capital city's street style hasn't disappointed with the fashion elite heading to the streets in flamboyant ensembles that earmark London as the fun little sister of fashion.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Bri Maya Jama at an event hosted by British Vogue and Audemars Piguet at The Savoy

Next up on the schedule is Milan, and we'll have our eyes peeled for all the star studded appearances...