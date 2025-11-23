Beyoncé sizzles at the F1 Grand Prix in two plunging motorsport-themed outifts

If there is one thing Beyoncé knows how to do, it's how to make sure all eyes are on her. The Grammy Award-winning singer made a rare appearance at the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas this weekend, and she made a big fashion statement. The Texas Hold 'Em singer wore two racing-inspired outfits in one night and she certainly brought the heat.

© Getty Images Jay-Z and Beyonce walk in the paddock during the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit

During the day, the star stepped out with her husband, rapper Jay-Z, sporting a plunging white leather racing suit from Louis Vuitton. The all-in-one look included splashes of black and she paired it with chic, red leather gloves. Her partner contrasted her monochrome look with an all-black ensemble which really allowed her to shine. As for her hair, Beyoncé opted for volume as she let her natural curls take centre stage.

Only Beyoncé could make a racing suit feel red carpet ready, proving once again that she sets trends rather than follows them. It wasn't all about the fashion though, the couple were also spotted chatting and laughing with British racing legend, Lewis Hamilton, at the side of the track.

© Formula 1 via Getty Images The singer laughs with Lewis Hamilton on the hot laps grid prior to the Grand Prix

For the evening portion of events, the Crazy in Love singer switched to a more daring outfit, opting for a bold, red plunging leather two piece paired with hot pants and tights. She added a black Ferrari cap and oversized shades, bringing a touch of mystery to the look. However, she didn't stop there - she even selected matching glam, reaching for a bold, satin red lip to pull the whole look together. Her caramel locks remained curly but she added a wet-look finish. All in all, her second look was so sultry and bang on theme. The outfit felt like a playful nod to the energy of the night time racing, capturing the glitz, adrenaline and drama of Las Vegas itself.

© Getty Images The singer turned heads in a bold red two piece and matching red lips during the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas

We are so here for the motorsport-inspired outfits. Perhaps next year will officially be the year of motorsport chic...