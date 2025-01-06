Joey King dazzles with major beauty transformation - and fans are divided

Joey King has rang in the new year with a surprising new beauty transformation, and the internet is divided.

On Sunday evening, the actress shared a head-turning snap on Instagram with her 18m Instagram followers. She was perched on a chair wearing a chic lime checkerboard blazer dress from Wiederhoeft, paired with a black mini bag. Whilst her outfit was stunning and sophisticated, it was her eyebrows (or lack of them) that stole the show.

The American It-girl dyed her chestnut brows a light shade of blonde for a striking new look. As her eyebrows were dyed, attention shifted to her other facial features and glowing bronzed makeup.

The rest of her glam was kept very subtle by celebrity makeup artist, Alan Avendano aka @allanface. He created a clean base with muted tones that enhanced the overall minimalist yet striking look. The emphasis was on soft, contoured skin with a subtle, sculpted glow. For lips, Joey opted for a soft, natural lip shade keeping the glam cohesive, without overpowering the statement brows.

In the comments of her post, fans were divided about the out-of-the-box look. The Kissing Booth actress is known to keep her glam quite simple and effortless, so this bold turn surprised many. However, pop star Sabrina Carpenter was certainly a fan of her controversial debut as she commented, "Rude of you to took this good without eyebrows" Whilst Queer Eye's fashion expert Tan France wrote, "You look damn good," and a fan commented, "Hold on now this is an absolute SLAY."

Not everyone was very supportive of the move, but Miley Cyrus' younger sister Noah Cyrus came to Joey's defence in the comments and wrote, "Can everyone just shut up for once in your lives, she looks good."

© @joeyking Joey's statement brows steal the show

Whilst Joey's new glam might have taken fans by surprise, this isn't the first celebrity we've seen sporting the daring look. In recent times, Rita Ora dyed her brows blonde to match her striking blonde mullett at the British Fashion Awards whilst Loose Woman presenter Frankie Bridge opted for a jet black moment.

If we go back into the Hollywood archive, Kendall Jenner stunned the internet with bleached brows at the 2022 Met Gala. Furthermore, Julia Fox has made bold brows her signature look over the years. So, whilst bleaching has always been around, there has been a significant uptick of celebrities experimenting with the daring trend in the last months.

As Joey debuts this edgy new look, could bleached brows be the next big beauty trend for 2025? Only time will tell.