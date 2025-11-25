Emma Thompson looks so different without her pixie cut - and it's the hair switch-up we'll be copying

After over four decades in the spotlight, Emma Thompson has firmly cemented herself as a beloved British actress. From her endearing, warm personality to her incredible on-screen performances, she is a firm favourite in our books. The mother-of-two is also well known for her striking signature hairstyle - the pixie cut. Her short crop is always full of volume, perfectly swooped and a beauty lover's favourite. She's also never shied away from her naturally greying hair, which is refreshing, given the pressure women in Hollywood get to hide any signs of ageing.

For the last 30 years, we have been so used to her short hair, but it wasn't always this way. In the 90s, Emma used to rock longer locks that fell just past her shoulders. From deep blonde hues to chestnut brown, the actress really experimented with her long tresses. However, the shade that lives in our mind rent-free is her blonde hair era.

© WireImage Emma Thompson posing alongside Christopher Reeve in the 90s, sporting a gorgeous long blonde hairstyle.

As we can see from a 1990s snap of the star posing with Christopher Reeve, the Matilda actress embraced this gorgeous lived-in blonde shade. In fact, this very specific hue is reportedly making a huge comeback next year, according to the experts. Hairstylists are even coining this shade, 'British Blonde.'

Elliot Bute, stylist at Hershesons Fitzrovia, tells H! Fashion: “The concept of colour blending with solid dimensions is gaining popularity as people reflect on indie sleaze and British pop culture from the early noughties’ era, characterised by a rooty, grown-out blonde."

© Getty Images The British actress sported a red suit and golden locks in the 90s

It appears that our throwback culture is influencing a wave of fresh hair colour trends. He explains: “It's nostalgic enough to evoke fond memories, but not so old that it feels vintage or outdated. It creates an effortless look, making the colour appear lived-in, which is softer and more flattering, and reflective of the client's day-to-day style.” Adding: “The ultimate inspiration for this look is a young Rosie Huntington-Whiteley or model and actress Cara Delevingne in her first Burberry campaigns.”

© Getty Images Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's deep blonde is definitely also inspo for 'British Blonde'

So whilst this is an old hair era for Emma, beauty is cyclical. Old trends come back around - look at the recent rising popularity of Princess Diana's pixie cut or blue eyeliner. Beauty lovers are also now referencing and reaching for her 90s glam moments. This winter, embrace the 'British Blonde' like Emma for a trending hair glow-up.