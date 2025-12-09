Gwyneth Paltrow admits to reservations concerning daughter Apple performing

Gwyneth Paltrow revealed the concerns she has about her children's budding music careers, particularly that of her daughter, Apple Martin, whom she shares with her ex-husband and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

The proud mom spoke to Access Hollywood about Apple's singing debut in Nashville in October, after which she received a slew of online hate, with people criticizing her performance. She sang her single "Satellites" at the event, alongside her collaborators, indie rock duo Jade Street.

© Photo: Instagram Gwyneth revealed why she was concerned about Apple's future

"It's crazy because she just really was singing with a college band, with some friends of hers," Gwyneth explained. "And of course, because she's her, it sort of went all over the news."

"I think there will be really amazing opportunities provided to both my kids because they're talented, and they're really good people, but there also will be quite a lot of hurdles and pitfalls to avoid," she continued.

Watch Apple's debut performance below...

WATCH: Apple Martin follows in father’s footsteps with music debut

"And as a mother, I think I'm very realistic about the road ahead, but the world needs artists. So I'm very proud of them."

Gwyneth and Chris' son, Moses, is also in a band, People I've Met, which went on tour with Australian duo Royel Otis in the summer.

Amid the increased cultural conversation around nepo babies in recent years, Apple seems to have become a particular target for online hate. Despite this, she acknowledged her immense privilege in an interview with The Telegraph.

"I constantly remind myself how grateful I am to have these opportunities," she said. "I know this is not a normal way to grow up by any means. But my parents did a really good job of instilling in me that I shouldn't be entitled to anything. I have to work."

Gwyneth's son Moses is also a budding musician

She is a student of law, history and society at Vanderbilt University in Nashville.

Gwyneth herself is famously a nepo baby, as the daughter of actress Blythe Danner and director Bruce Paltrow, and the goddaughter of Steven Spielberg.

© Photo: Getty Images The actress came from a showbiz family too

The famed director gave Gwyneth her first on-screen role in the 1991 film Hook, which kickstarted her career in Hollywood. However, the Goop founder is not particularly enamored with the nepo baby label.

"Now there's this whole nepo baby culture, and there's this judgment that exists around kids of famous people," she told Bustle. "But there's nothing wrong with doing or wanting to do what your parents do."

© Instagram Gwyneth shared her disdain for the nepo baby label

"Nobody rips on a kid who's like: 'I want to be a doctor like my dad and grandad.' The truth is, if you grow up in a house with a lot of artists and people making art and music, that's what you know, the same way that if you grow up in a house with law, the discussions around the table are about the nuances of whatever particular law the parents practise."

She continued: "I think it's kind of an ugly moniker. I just hope that my children always feel free to pursue exactly what they want to do, irrespective of what anybody's going to think or say."