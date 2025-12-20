Kourtney Kardashian's bold hair transformation signals a 70s revival

Kourtney Kardashian has never been one for hair theatrics, which is exactly why her latest beauty look feels so impactful. Swapping her signature sleek, low-maintenance waves for a full-bodied, Farrah Fawcett-coded blowout, the Poosh founder is officially embracing volume, movement and a little retro drama. If there was ever the time for a hair switch up, it would be now ahead of the festive season. Debuted via Instagram thanks to celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos, the look featured a glossy black hue, softly layered lengths, a centre part and those unmistakable feathered ends that defined seventies glamour. It’s big, bouncy and unapologetically glamorous and honestly? Farrah would be proud.

What makes this hairstyle particularly chic is how wearable the reality star made it feel. The blowout was paired with oversized, tinted aviator-style glasses and a rich chocolate-brown power blazer, which added a modern edge. It’s giving quiet luxury meets Studio 54 - and we're here for it.

© @dimitrishair Kourtney's new hairstyle is a seventies dream

Curtain bangs are also synonymous with this look, and it has certainly had a resurgence in recent years, but their origins date back to the 1960s and 1970s. This effortless, face-framing style was made famous by icons like Brigitte Bardot, Farrah and Goldie Hawn, who embraced voluminous, feathered fringe with a laid-back, glamorous appeal. In 2025, A-list celebrities like Sabrina Carpenter have revived and embraced his deliciously voluminous style, and Kourtney is clearly following suit.

The timing couldn’t be better. After seasons of ultra-minimal, slicked-back buns and ‘clean girl’ aesthetics dominating our feeds, beauty is craving boldness again. Across the runways and red carpets, we’re seeing a return to movement: curtain bangs, layers you can actually style, and volume that doesn’t apologise for taking up space. We're also seeing a return to bright, bold colours with makeup choices, which was also popular in the seventies.

© @dimitrishair The reality star's beauty choice is perfect for winter

The experts are even noting the return of throwback hairstyles and makeup looks - from the '70s to the '90s - we're all striving to bring back personality to our glam moments. Cos Sakkas, Global Creative Director at Toni&Guy previously told H! Fashion: "It's all about glamorous 90's nostalgia - think the Supermodels. The perfect blend of curtain bangs, face-framing layers, and natural glossy movement."

According to the expert, the key to the look is the curtain bang being symmetrical. He explained: "I’d advise visiting your stylist rather than trying this look at home!. Also, consider adding face-framing colour to your curtain bangs with the TONI&GUY Lumi Blush colour technique, expertly placed highlights around the perimeter of your face to illuminate your natural features, drawing attention to your curtain bangs."

If there’s a takeaway here, it’s this: big hair is back. And if Kourtney Kardashian, queen of low-key luxury, is co-signing the blowout revival, expect your salon chair to be very busy this season. One thing’s certain: the era of flat, lifeless hair is officially over.