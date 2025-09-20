Kourtney Kardashian's new look leaves Travis Barker lost for words

Kourtney Kardashian is ready to enjoy the spookiness that comes with the fall season. The Poosh founder was inspired by the upcoming edginess of Halloween to showcase a dramatic hair transformation. Kourtney posted a mirror picture to her social media which flaunted her new bangs. The bangs were of different lengths which framed her face effortlessly, as they partially covered her eyebrows. She captioned the shot: "Witchy season." Kourtney's husband Travis Barker was immediately drawn to her new sultry trim.

He commented on her post with a sweating emoji that turned red as its mouth was open from shock. Whether Kourtney is experimenting with a new hairstyle or facing an overwhelming obstacle, the Blink-182 drummer maintains a deep and unwavering support towards his wife. Besides her husband, Kourtney's followers were also big fans of the new look.

© Instagram Kourtney shared her new look on her social media

One person wrote: "You're so rock and roll lol." A second person added: "You make witchy hot," with two flame emojis. A third person commented: "It's a new moon honey," with a white heart emoji. Other followers started guessing what Kourtney would be for Halloween. One fan wrote: "Okay, I can't wait for your Halloween costume." A second person added: "I wonder what you're gonna be this Halloween."

© Instagram Previously, Kourtney kept her hair long and without bangs

In an episode of The Kardashians which dropped in March 2025, Kourtney gave a glimpse into their loving relationship and stated: "It is really important to both of us that we show up for each other and that we can support each other. I know it means a lot to him, and I know it means a lot to me when he's there for me. It's everything to have that."

© Getty Images The couple supports each other through it all

Travis couldn't agree more, and he too doesn't shy away from expressing his gratitude towards Kourtney's devotion. In fact, Travis was able to overcome a lifelong fear of air travel thanks to his wife, after he survived a traumatizing plane crash back in 2008. He explained to the Los Angeles Times: "I think the power of love really helped me. Kourt made it so I [can] fly, [and] my kids [can] fly now. She healed us."

© Getty Images Since getting married to the rock star, Kourtney wears more lace, leather and spikes

After his first plane ride in 2021 since the tragic accident, Travis shared on his social media: "With you, anything is possible," as he posted a picture of the duo in front of the plane together. Not only have the two become a strong unit emotionally, but they've also fashionably evolved to have similar aesthetics.

Prior to getting married to Travis, Kourtney sported mostly chic and feminine clothing pieces, however, now she completely switched up her style in the same way that she transformed her hair. Now she wears a lot of grungy items that include leather, lace and spikes, and she even borrows some oversized pieces from Travis' closet. Looks like the couple that's stylish together, stays together.