Zendaya just chopped her hair into the perfect Christmas bob

Zendaya is known for being a beauty and style chameleon. Alongside her stellar acting chops, there is just something so graceful about how she can shift from one look to another - from red carpet moments to photoshoots - she is never afraid to push the envelope for a fashion concept. This year, Zendaya has been a little more low-key following her whirlwind engagement to British actor, Tom Holland. However, the Euphoria star has closed out the year with a bang after chopping off her signature long locks and debuting a chic bob that we are already obsessed with.

Whilst the American It-girl hasn't shown off the dramatic hair transformation with a dedicated Instagram post or a shoot, the coif in question has been soft launched. Her new hairdo first appeared for a split second on Tom's brother's Instagram story during a family outing to The Traitors: Live Experience. Now, we've seen images of the star out and about in London and can clearly see her stunning new look.

© @samholland Zendaya debuts her new cropped cut alongside Tom Holland and his parents

In case you missed the memo: bobs are so back. Whilst the pixie cut ruled the start of 2025 (with Zendaya even dabbling in the trend), next year is all about the bob. From the Parisian bob to the lob - no matter the styling - it remains timeless. As for the Dune actress, her new cut grazes the bottom of her earlobe, so she really went for the chop. She also embraced her natural curls, keeping them bouncy and voluminous. Zendaya’s crop is all about the layers, also proving that people with denser hair types can embrace the bob life too.

Zendaya's look is like a cross between what the experts are calling a 'box bob' and a 'soft crop.' She's got the volume of the box bob but the length of the short soft crop. As for how Zendaya has adapted these styles to curly hair, we have the inside scoop. Curlsmith ambassador, and celebrity 'Curl Queen' Nicola Harrowell tells H! Fashion: "The box bob is the big cut right now. It’s clean, strong and sits around the jawline with a precise outline that instantly sharpens features. It's less about the floaty French bob we've been seeing and more sculpted. People with curls are often nervous of a bob, but the key is to keep that structure without losing movement."

© @zendaya Earlier in the year, Zendaya flirted with the idea of the pixie cut for On's activewear campaign

If you want to replicate Zendaya's vibe, ask your stylist to retain some internal weight so it doesn’t puff out, and to refine the ends dry, curl by curl. Nicola explains: "A true blunt line on curly hair can look heavy, so a little soft chipping will help it to sit right. The majority of your haircut should be done on dry hair to allow for the tighter and looser curls to land at the desired length once styled. If your curls are tighter, go a fraction longer so it still lands at the jaw when dry. With a moisture-rich cream, like the Curlsmith Curl Defining Styling Souffle, to define the edge, it’s a low-effort look that feels instantly current."

This festive season, follow the actresses and It-girls lead and embrace the bob life.