It seems that nostalgia has well and truly gripped social media because, if you hadn’t heard already, 2016 is front and centre of everyone’s minds. From rehashing decade-old prom photographs to revisiting questionable fashion trends (can we please not?), 2016 aesthetics are fully back on the agenda.

Naturally, beauty was part of the picture too. While most of us were stuck at school sporting side ponytails, matte foundation and heavy eyeliner, others were pushing boundaries in a way that wouldn’t land them in detention - with dazzling, experimental nails.

Dominant nail trends of the year spanned holographic visuals to candy-coloured gem embellishments - meaning that ‘Quiet Luxury’ palettes were nowhere to be found. The modus operandi of nail aficionados was to go big or home, with few opting for the latter. 2016 proved to be the era of the unapologetically loud manicure.

© @dualipa Dua Lipa is a big fan of maximalist nail aesthetics

But why the sudden interest in nail trends of the 2010s? Because 2026 is set for maximalist overload, at least according to Pinterest. The brand released its meticulously detailed and researched annual future-gazing report, hinting at the comeback of the OTT nail. Predicted fads include ‘Gimme Gummy,’ meaning beauty fans can expect rubberised nail art and 3D jewellery to take centre stage. Likewise, the term ‘lace nails’ increased by a whopping 215 per cent, hinting at a gothic revival - and just in time for Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights premiere.

“Millennials and Gen Z will go all in on an after-dark aesthetic, embracing jet black nails, romantic goth hairstyles and a smudged kohl smokey eye - all with a touch of glossy glamour,” the report reads, while also preempting the renaissance of the divisive holographic nail and celestial imagery.

In short? Now is the time to get jazzy with it. Discover the 2016 nail trends that still pack a punch today.

2016 Nail trends that still pack a punch today:

Gem Embellishments A trend beloved by stars including Dua Lipa, Cynthia Erivo, Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner, gem-embellished nails remain a cool-girl-coded aesthetic. Playful and opulent in equal measure, this trend is reserved for those who favour bold beauty - which is set to take 2026 by storm.

Holographic Nails One that never fails to split opinion, holographic nails are beauty's response to intergalactic aesthetics. Think metallic hues, swirling dynamism that mirrors the milky way and high shine finishes that radiate cosmic-chic.

Marbled Effect Another look that's set to spark nostalgia, marble nails are slowly making a comeback. Forget the expected neutral hues however, this year is all about clashing colours that marry girlish charm with punkish palettes. Less kitchen countertop, more candy kitsch.