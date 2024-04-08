The 9 best foundations to suit all skin types - and FYI, they all have skincare benefits

I love trying out a new foundation, nothing brings me more joy than finding one that glides on effortlessly and makes my skin look incredible. There are lots of amazing foundations out there, but the latest craze on TikTok is skinification makeup - basically a foundation with skincare packed in. It's not uncommon to have a foundation that contains SPF, that's been a thing for quite some time. But in more recent years we've seen a lot more skincare go into makeup; from niacinamide to jojoba oil and squalene.

How we chose the best foundations

Our team of shopping and beauty experts have tested out countless foundations for this feature. To make this selection, the foundations had to include skincare benefits. We also wanted to ensure the products applied well and felt great on the skin, as well as having staying power to take you from day to night.

How to find the best foundation for you?

It's easy to feel overwhelmed when choosing a foundation - there are so many to choose from. It's key to figure out what you want from your foundation; do you like a full coverage foundation that will stay in place all day long? Do you want a buildable formula that you can tailor to your skin's needs for that particular day? Or do you want a super sheer lightweight formula?

Next up, think about your skin type! The suggestions below cater for all skin types, but if you're especially oily you might want to go for a matte foundation. If your skin is parched and is super dry, you might want a dewy glow-giving foundation.

How best to apply foundation

Tools are everything for some people. Makeup artist Trish McEvoy told HELLO!: "The type of brush you use to apply your foundation changes the texture and coverage. Many believe that in order to get more coverage you need more product, but that’s not the case.

"For sheer coverage, apply using clean fingers. If you’re looking for medium coverage, use the same amount of product but apply using a medium density brush.”

If you’re looking for more full coverage, Trish advises using the same amount of product and apply using a denser brush. By using a denser brush and stippling, you’ll achieve full coverage with a seamless finish, and no product build up on your face."

1/ 9 Makeup by Mario SurrealSkin Foundation Good For Glowy Skin: Makeup by Mario Foundation Why We Love It Skin instantly looks glowing

Smooth application

Skin-like finish

Makeup by Mario SurrealSkin Foundation is a weightless foundation that hydrates and grips the skin while illuminating the complexion with customisable, long-wearing coverage. Powered by MoistureGrip technology, it is made with a botanical blend of vegan squalene and grapeseed oil to hydrate the skin without slipping for true staying power. Layer it on or sheer it out, the non-comedogenic formula works harmoniously with creams and powders to achieve Mario's signature techniques and blends effortlessly into the skin for a natural, luminous finish that's truly you.

Waterproof and smudge-proof

Hydrates the skin

Lightweight

If you've seen this foundation all over TikTok you're not alone! It has gone viral since Stephanie Valentine (aka Glamzilla) showed it off on her socials. It glides on like a dream and is sweat-proof and waterproof - making it perfect for your next holiday. "Oh my god, it's so good!" she declared as followers - myself included - rushed out to buy it. Glamzilla applied using a brush, and then went over it with a beauty blender. It has real staying power but still lightweight.

Serum-like texture

Easy to apply

Minimises redness

If you're a regular on TikTok you'll have seen all the praise for Lady Gaga's medium coverage foundation - it has been getting rave reviews, and Molly Mae even recently declared it her favourite foundation right now. The weightless, gentle foundation includes fermented arnica that helps reduce redness and protects from environmental stress. Made with 20+ skincare ingredients, this award-winning Triclone Skin Tech Medium Coverage Foundation with Fermented Arnica formula delivers ultra-comfortable, longwear performance without compromising your skin. Its weightless, serum-like texture seamlessly blurs and smooths for a natural, luminous finish that wears all day. No slipping or caking.

Natural-looking finish

Feels like a moisturiser

As we age, we can develop more redness or imperfections. However, many foundations don't work with mature skin. Bobbi Brown recommends using her What The Foundation, a sheer foundation formula with light pillowy coverage. A complexion enhancing skin tint formula that locks in moisture, doesn't dry out the skin and leaves skin looking fresh and healthy. Containing key skin boosting and restoring ingredients including Jojoba Oil and Vitamin E, as well as sodium hyaluronate and glycerin, this breathable and lightweight formula evens out skin tones whilst providing a veil of hydration. She also recommends her Jones Road Miracle Balm as an all over colour corrector and skin tone to bring some life back into some skin that needs a bit of help.

Smoothes

Packed with skincare ingredients

Longlasting

Fun fact! Charlotte Tilbury secretly tested the Beautiful Skin Foundation on her celebrity clients for the three years leading up to the launch. Promising dewy, hydrated skin (without shimmer or glitter), this foundation was designed to bridge the gap between Charlotte's Light Wonder Foundation and Airbrush Flawless Foundation. Expect a buildable, medium, long-lasting coverage that's natural, not cakey, and dewy, rather than matte. It not only covers imperfections and gives a dewy finish, but is packed with active skincare ingredients to treat the skin along the way. A multi-tasker if ever we saw one.

Buildable

Conceals imperfections

You don't need to use much so it goes a long way

Discover a flawless-looking base with the cult-favourite Double Wear Stay-In-Place Makeup by Estée Lauder. The buildable, medium-to-full coverage foundation encourages a seamless mattified finish. Offering up to 24 hours of wear, the lightweight foundation features a water, sweat, heat and humidity-resistant formula, while seeking to remain colour-true with an airbrushed effect. Fortified with SPF10 protection, the multi-benefit formula works to blur the look of imperfections and improve the appearance of the skin tone, alongside helping to minimise the appearance of unwanted shine for lasting 'just-applied' freshness.

£39 AT ESTEE LAUDER $52 AT ESTEE LAUDER 7/ 9 Armani Luminous Silk Foundation Good For Dry Skin: Armani Luminous Silk Foundation Why We Love It Buildable

Easy to blend - silky almost!

Blurring

Natural finish

Armani Luminous Silk always makes the cut and it's popular for a reason - in fact, it's believed it's Meghan Markle's favourite foundation because it lets her freckles show through. The formula is so lightweight, but it still blurs the skin and covers the odd small blemish.

£46 AT BOOTS $69 AT SEPHORA 8/ 9 Dior Forever Natural Nude Foundation Good For Uneven Texture: Dior Forever Natural Nude Foundation Why We Love It Lightweight

Hydrating and plumps the skin

Long-lasting

The glow! It's the Paris filter - but as a foundation

Dior Forever foundation has reinvented the natural complexion with Natural Nude, and if you want to look natural but with an even skintone, this is the foundation for you. Enriched with 96% ingredients of natural origin and concentrated floral skincare, you get the fresh and lightweight foundation with all the benefits of luxury skincare. What's more, it has real staying power, too.

Strengthens the skin barrier over time

Hydrates

Conceals redness and discolouration.



The Bobbi Brown long-wear foundation lasts 16-hours, is incredibly breathable and weightless, and provides natural matte coverage with an SPF component. The foundation visibly minimises pores instantly and strengthens skin's barrier over time, while it hydrates instantly helping to conceal redness and discolouration. The formula also helps keep excess oil and shine in check, making it a perfect foundation for oily skin.

£42 AT BOBBI BROWN $54 AT SEPHORA US

How to make your foundation last all day

Celebrity makeup artist Nikki Wolff said: "To ensure the longevity of any foundation, I try to make sure that skincare has had a chance to fully absorb before applying a primer. I then follow by applying foundation with a brush. I find that applying with a brush allows me to make sure there is an even layer, all over skin. It also prevents the oils from your fingertips interacting with the formula and affecting its performance. I love that so many products on the market these days contain skincare benefits. We are getting so much better at taking care of our skin with skincare, so why not continue the love with your makeup too?! Ultimately if you’re wearing something all day, you want to feel like it’s doing you some good."