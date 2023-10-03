The main takeaway from 'The Super Models' is the power of female friendship

In a world where television glorifies catfights and drama, The Super Models has emerged as an unexpected and refreshing beacon of empowerment.

I renewed my dormant Apple TV+ subscription just to binge the glossy docuseries, and had no idea what was actually in store. Over the course of the four back-to-back episodes I watched a surprising showcase of the strength of female friendship in the cutthroat world of fashion. I was captivated not only by the glamorous runway moments and cameos from the likes of Marc Jacobs, Edward Enninful and Donatella Versace, but also by the genuine camaraderie among the leading ladies, an affection and warmth that is palpable in almost every scene.

What sets The Super Models apart is its unwavering focus on the profound bond shared by Linda Evangelista, Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington and Cindy Crawford, highlighting the ties of friendship that have manifested throughout the years. Through the (exceptionally well lit) one-to-one interviews the show beautifully explores the nuances of the industry. It goes beyond the surface, delving deep into the challenges faced by these women in a business notorious for its competitiveness and demands.

One of the standout moments is when Linda Evangelista recalls how she and Christy Turlington took a stand against the racism Naomi encountered in her early days as a model, by refusing to work unless their friend was also booked for the same shows as them. “In those glory days, it wasn't perfect because Naomi wasn't always booked to do the shows,” reveals Linda, “I didn't understand, I thought Naomi was more beautiful, had a much more rocking body than I did and a better strut. And I'm like, why aren't they booking her? I said to them ‘If you don't book her, you don't get me.’”

© Patrick McMullan Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington and Naomi Campbell at the 13th Annual CFDA Awards in 1994

Naomi shares, “Linda and Christy absolutely put themselves on the line. They stood by me and they supported me and that's what kept me going.” It is just one of many moments in the series that served as a testament to the strength of their friendship. It’s a story that has been recounted before in interviews, but there’s something quite special about hearing it straight from the *clothes* horse's mouth. This act of solidarity gave me goosebumps as I watched it. I promptly messaged my most used WhatsApp group (essentially me and a bunch of friends who are fellow journalists) to tell them to start watching the show.

The moment serves as an inspiration, reminding us of the importance of standing up for our friends and colleagues in the face of injustice. The Super Models not only entertains but it also educates. The courage displayed by Naomi, and the value she places on her long-time friendships reverberates far beyond the small screen. In an earlier episode Naomi reveals that she has been close with Christy since when they met on their very first shoot, aged 15.

In a world hungry for authentic portrayals of female relationships, this show delivers a much-needed narrative, making it a must-watch for everyone craving a dose of genuine human connection on television. Don’t walk, run to watch it.