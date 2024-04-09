The modest fashion collections that should be on your radar this Eid 2024

April 9th 2024 will mark Eid al-Fitr, the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The momentous occasion sees those who celebrate coming together with family or friends.

It's a celebration, and any celebration is the perfect excuse to get glammed up in a feel-good 'fit, and lots of brands have released new collections or edits dedicated to the event.

The most coveted fashion labels across the globe including Prada, Versace and Valentino are just a few notable names with Eid collections in 2024. Here are 7 you need to have on your radar...

How we chose the collections:

I chose brands that have launched a specific collection or edit dedicated to Ramadan and Eid. Not all of these collections are available to purchase in the UK, but I have included them to showcase a variety of brands that have presented lust-worthy collections tailored specifically for the holy month. The ones that are available to purchase in the UK are available via the 'shop now' buttons.

Prada

Prada's Ramadan 2024 collection uses pastel colours, weightless fabrics, embellished pieces with matching feathers or exquisite embroidery incorporating mirrors and crystals. From printed silk pyjamas to trench coats, there's a selection of pieces for all tastes. © Prada

La DoubleJ

© LaDoubleJ Bold floral prints and feathers are on the agenda for La DoubleJ's Ramadan edit. Contrasting red and orange flowers against a navy background truly makes a statement. SHOP NOW

Versace

Versace presented a curated Ramadan selection of ready-to-wear and accessories from this season’s collection including signature silhouettes and prints. They onboarded influencer Jessica Kahawaty to front the campaign. © Instagram / @jJessicakahawaty

Stella McCartney

© Stella McCartney Stella McCartney has launched the Rose Capsule, a limited-edition “gifting edit” celebrating Ramadan. The company said it’s “honouring the significance of the rose in Islam as a symbol of the splendour of creation, love and the natural beauty that surrounds us”. Which brings a “concise wardrobe [that] includes ready-to-wear and vegan accessories inspired by iconic brand silhouettes and the Summer 2024 runway collection”.

Valentino

For Ramadan 2024, Valentino has released the 'In The Light' collection, a capsule collection that tells a story of individuality through the interplay of shadow, movement, and light.

Max Mara

© Max Mara The Max Mara Ramadan collection is the perfect choice for summer prints and cheerful hues. Pyjamas that are perfect as outerwear, stoles and dresses in ditsy prints and luxurious silk.

Olivia Von Halle

This year Olivia Von Halle launched its first-ever Ramadan collection titled 'The Modest Edit'. "The edit showcases a series of modest ensembles that are perfect for elevated downtime," the brand explains. "Utterly glamorous in spirit, The Ramadan Edit features timeless luxury staples from the brand’s Core Collection alongside decadent down-dressing in the modest and demure silhouettes of OvH's iconic screen-printed silks." SHOP NOW © Olivia Von Halle

