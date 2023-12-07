How to wrap your Christmas presents according to TikTok

Finding the perfect gift to give the season is hard enough when the person you’re shopping for already has everything or proclaims that “they don’t want anything” but what’s even harder than the hunt for the gift itself, is that of the wrapping.

As someone who loves to shop and give gifts (usually to myself) my most used sentence in December is usually asking the person at the till, “Do you do gift wrapping?”

When the answer is no, my knees go weak and a cloud of anxiety waves over my brain. How am I meant to wrap a teapot for Mum, the pair of shoes I said I didn’t want the box for because it would be bulky carrying home and the spherical-shaped bauble made from glass that I got nana?

It’s times like these that I am forever grateful to live in a world where TikTok exists. In particular, the world of TikTok where people much, much more competent than me show rookies (like myself) how to do things. In this case, I typed into the search bar “ how to wrap a gift” and more than 2.5 million tags flooded my screen, resulting in an hour-long deep dive into the various ways you can wrap a gift.

Because it ‘tis the season and I'm no gatekeeper, I thought I'd share a few of my favourite wrapping tips from the experts on TikTok so you can avoid the aforementioned Christmas gift-wrapping anxiety haze...

What you’ll need:

Most of these tips will require some wrapping paper, a pair of scissors, a festive ribbon of your choosing, sellotape and a can-do attitude (which unfortunately is sold separately.)

How to wrap with a bow handle:

Starting off strong with 3.1 million likes (and counting) this simple, yet effective way of wrapping small boxed goods is a fan favourite. The hardest part is the bow fixture, where the creator makes a double-loop fastening.

How to wrap a cuddly toy:

For all those awkward gifts, this technique is for you. Essentially you’re making a giant Christmas cracker out of paper and tied up with ribbon. In the video, the creator is wrapping an awkwardly shaped plush doll and against all odds, makes it look chic.

How to wrap with pleats:

If you’re a wrapping novice like moi, then I recommend you save this step-by-step video now. The creator does say that it “only really works with a square-shaped box” which might mean you have to pop your present in an old shoe box, but from there, @the DIY Mommy will guide you the rest of the way.

How to wrap a candle:

This one involves a few more techniques than you might be comfortable with, but this is where that can-do attitude on the ‘what you’ll need’ list comes in. A candle of all kinds has been the ultimate gifting staple for years, and this video on how to wrap one will elevate you into first place on the best gift list this year.

How to wrap a frying pan:

Possibly the most mesmerising gift-wrapping video I saw on my deep dive, LENNIA “Folding Queen” lives up to her username, showing us how to wrap a frying pan without making it look like a frying pan.

How to wrap a bauble:

Another one from the “Folding Queen” is this creative way to wrap a ball, which in the end looks like a pyramid, perfectly throwing the recipient off the scent of what might be underneath.