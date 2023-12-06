10 chic homeware Christmas gifts from Oliver Bonas that Fashion Girls will love

Gifting jewellery, clothing or beauty products for Christmas are clichés that we love, but a homeware gift is practical, timeless and much more surprising. And where better to shop for something chic and affordable than Oliver Bonas?

The British lifestyle brand is a personal favourite of mine. The first thing I ever bought myself was a plant pot that I still use six years later and it's still my go-to for homeware pieces.

Oliver Bonas' products feel so elevated because they're as chic as many other lifestyle brands, but the designs are never, ever boring. Whether it is jungle-themed, marble effect, lustrous gold or a combination of all three, the pieces on offer are as sophisticated as they are stylish.

It's the perfect place to shop for the interior obsessives in your life, as there's guaranteed to be something coveted and cool to suit every person's taste.

How I chose:

Variety: I chose different homeware pieces from plant pots to diffusers so that there is hopefully a gift for every type of person.

Budget: Whether it's a stocking filler for a friend, a secret Santa gift or a more expensive gift for a family member, I've chosen pieces that start from £15 and do not rise above £100.

Style: The following picks are ones that I'd love to receive myself as a gift. Also, I found pieces in different colours, patterns and metal finishes. I also chose pieces that aren't too oversized and are gift giving-appropriate.

Marble Aroma Electric Diffuser & Fragrance Oils Set Oliver Bonas An electric diffuser has personally been a game-changer for me. I love the unique aesthetically pleasing marble effect of this one. Plus, it features various light settings and comes with two scents - lavender & jasmine and neroli & lemon oil. £58.00

Monochrome Marbled Gold Bar Tools Set Elevate your barware with this set that is as cool as it is elegant. The gold finish combined with the marble-pattern stone handles are seriously sophisticated. £59.50

Disco Ball Silver LED Light Bulb For the disco girlies in your life, this LED Light Bulb is embellished with mirrored squares that illuminate. It's so funky and is officially at the top of my wishlist.

£35.00

Ceramic Gluggle Jug Extra Large This koi fish statement jug is a classic, and will add some fun to any table setting. Engraved with scale, fin and face details, it can be used as a vase or utensil pot, too. The sage colourway is seriously chic. £39.50

Beaded Hexagon Napkin Rings Set of Four These cute beaded napkin rings are not only perfect for adding a pop of colour to your table setting, but they're perfect for any occasion all year round - subtle enough for everyday, funky enough for Christmas. £24.50

Textured Square Pouffe This pouffe is so boho-chic and I can't believe it's under £100. Whether it's used as a footrest, a place to sit, or as a decorative feature in the home, it's the perfect versatile gift.

£95.00

Ikat Green Travel Jewellery Box I find travelling with jewellery a problem, and this pretty velvet box is the solution to all of them. At a 10cm width and 5cm height, it's the perfect pocket size to keep your bijouterie safe on the move. £15.00

Monkey Gold Metal Book Ends Whether you want to use them as book ends or ornaments, this pair of monkey figurines have a lustrous gold finish that will elevate anywhere in the home. £45.00

Ari Green Ceramic Plant Pot A plant pot is an uplifting gift for any occasion. This elegant dark green ceramic piece has been finished with a firing technique to create a glazed green and blue effect. I for one would certainly appreciate this under my tree... £16.50

Marble Pink Cotton Tapered Lamp Shade What I love about Oliver Bonas is its mix-and-match lighting range. You can choose colourful shades and a range of bases to suit your personal taste. This cotton pink shade is perfect for adding a pop of colour to your space. £35.00

Why you should trust me:

I'm Hello! Fashion's digital writer and my expertise spans from fashion to restaurants, bridal to homeware. I spend my days constantly scouring the chicest stores for lifestyle pieces to share with our audience, and I am always keeping up to date with the latest trends.

