Pinterest has revealed its Wedding Report for 2024, and the bridal trends might surprise you

When searching for inspiration for, well, anything really, Pinterest is often the place to which we turn.

This week the image-sharing platform released its 2024 wedding report, and with over 5 billion wedding-related searches and more than 30 billion wedding ideas saved globally, there's guaranteed to be a plethora of fresh inspiration to get those creative juices flowing for your big day.

These are the biggest fashion and beauty wedding trends of this year according to real searches by users (often referred to as 'Pinners') on Pinterest:

Simplistic Elegance

It appears that the minimalistic trend has made its way into wedding aesthetics, too. Searches for 'wedding dinner party' have increased by 150% since last year, suggesting less fuss is on couples' agendas this year.

© Pinterest Searches for 'Wedding dress jumpsuit' have jumped 1000% on Pinterest for 2024

This also rings true in the searches of many brides-to-be, unsurprising given the popularity of trends like 'quiet luxury' and 'clean girl'. Pared-back dress silhouettes, natural-looking hairstyles and muted makeup have been major trends.

Minimalist Attire Wedding dress jumpsuit: +1000%

Short bridal gown: +480%

Simple wedding gowns: +205%

Babydoll wedding dress: +190%

Comfortable wedding heels: +205% 'Clean Girl' Makeup Natural glam bridal makeup: +710%

Ethereal wedding makeup: +250%

Clean bridal makeup: +190%

Soft makeup looks for wedding: +410%

Vintage Glamour

Nostalgic fashion has grown over recent years - from 90s supermodel minimalism to the Y2K revival, 70s disco (thanks to Daisy Jones and The Six) and balletcore. Pinterest searches for vintage weddings have been on the rise, with many taking influence from the charm and romance of bygone eras, as people have been doing in mainstream fashion agendas: from whimsical cottagecore to preppy bows. Pinners are leaning into the classic romantic and refined aesthetic that retro fashion brings.

© Pinterest Searching for '70s wedding dress vintage' on Pinterest brings Cher's 1975 wedding dress for inspiration

. Searches for 'vintage lace wedding dress', 'vintage inspired wedding dresses' and 'vintage wedding rings antique' are among the biggest trends of the year.

Vintage Bling Vintage wedding rings antique: +430%

Gold wedding rings vintage: +300%

Bridal choker: +345%

Pearl jewellery wedding: +560% Retro Dresses 70s wedding dress vintage: +420%

Vintage lace wedding dress: +200%

Vintage inspired wedding dresses: +240%

Victorian wedding dress vintage: +170%

Dark Romance

This trend could be channelled in two ways, depending on personal preference. Those who want to lean into gothic glamour would be right on the money for 2024, with searches like 'dark romance aesthetic' and 'moody makeup' increasing since last year - former Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn immediately springs to mind, who wore two black Galia Lahav dresses on her big day in 2021.

© Instagram/@galialahav Christine Quinn leaned into romantic glamour with both her wedding and after party dresses by Galia Lahav

On the other hand, black is arguably the most sophisticated, decadent hue on the planet and is the sartorial foundation of some of the world's most sophisticated luxury brands, like Saint Laurent. Effortlessly chic and the colour black go hand-in-hand, just take Sofia Richie's bridesmaids at her Chanel-clad wedding last year.

Noir Glamour Black dress bridal party: +200%

Moody makeup: +100% Moody Decor Dark fantasy wedding: +1650%

Moody wedding colours: +260%

Dark romantic wedding decor: +215%

Victorian gothic wedding: +170%

Dark romantic wedding: +144%

Vibrant and Vivacious

Granted, minimalism has been a powerhouse in the fashion and beauty scenes, but thanks to Gen Zers and maximalists who refuse to quit, there's still been plenty of vibrancy. It seems many are over a lack of colour and muted tones, with Pinners feeling rebellious and searching for a plethora of bright wedding inspo.

© Pinterest Red Wedding Dress searches are popular on Pinterest in 2024

Brides are going against the grain and searching for weddings in all colours - particularly red, which we're putting down to the crimson craze of autumn/winter 23/24, plus Barbara Palvin's stunning red mini dress she sported at her reception. Searches for wedding flower colours include sage green, oranges, pastel purples and pink.