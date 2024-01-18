The chicest new bar openings in London in 2024

For those of you counting down the days till the end of dry January, why not reward yourself with a glamorous tipple for all your hard work? Or, if you forgot ( like me) to partake in this month's sober season, why not treat yourself for just being you?

From opulent interiors to the best cocktails this side of the hemisphere, here are our top picks for the chicest new bar openings in London.

How We Chose:

Newness: I chose bars in London that are new or newish. Each space boasts exquisite interiors ranging from opulent to quiet luxury and Scandinavian cool.

Location: Each restaurant is based in London

42

From the makers of the famed Michelin-starred restaurant, Gymkhana, 42 is Mayfair’s newest luxury bar, and it’s just as reputable as its restaurant counterpart. Located right next door, 42 is the perfect place for a late-night tipple after you’re done dining.

What to try: Ghee Old Fashioned, made with butter-infused Woodford Reserve Bourbon.

42 Albemarle St, London W1S 4JH

Forza Wine at the NT

Forza Wine is one of London's most notable sipping spots, and lucky for us north of the Thames we no longer have to trek to Peckham to enjoy their delicious delights. The new spot is located in London’s National Theatre and is complete with overlooking views of the Thames. Just like its sibling, the new destination offers a cosy ambience perfect for a lavish date night or a humble catch-up with friends.

What to try: Smoked Negroni. If you're a negroni lover, you'll appreciate the smokey punch that comes with Forza Wine's interpretation.

National Theatre, London SE1 9PX

Nessa

Nessa is Soho’s newest destination for classic drinks, inventive cocktails and late-night snacks. The interior at Nessa is so gorgeous you won’t want to leave. Think velvet chairs, marble countertops, dark wood accents and moody lighting.

What to try: Chin Chin. A delightful tipple made with St Germain, framboise, cypress and topped with prosecco.

86 Brewer Street, W1F 9UB

Larry’s

Coined London’s most glamorous new dive bar, Larry’s is a decadent delight readily awaiting your arrival. Located in London’s National Portrait Gallery, the speakeasy-esque bar is accessed via a secret entrance on Charing Cross Road and is just as glam as it looks.

What to try: The Hepburn. Inspired by you know who, this mint-infused gin cocktail is mixed with Cointreau, Green Chartreuse, clarified lemon and topped with a vegan Earl Grey tea lemon foam.

National Portrait Gallery, St. Martin's Pl, London WC2H 0HE

Gothic Bar

Located inside the St Pancras Renaissance Hotel, Gothic Bar boasts big luxurious vibes as the interior is doused in velvet trim, gold sconces, marble table tops and cocktail glasses worthy of their own spot in a museum.

What to try: The Grande Royale. Go all out and treat yourself to a glass of champagne complete with a fruit trilogy and Absinthe mist.

St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel, Euston Rd., London NW1 2AR

Lowcountry

Located in the bustling borough of Shoreditch, Lowcountry is an American South-inspired cocktail bar which is all about bringing people together in a comfortable yet luxurious space. If you’re a whiskey lover, Lowcountry is renowned for its array of American whiskey offerings.

What to try: It would be rude not to indulge in one of the specialities. Ask the bartender to surprise you with a whiskey from the Lowcountry, USA.

71 Nile St, London N1 7RD

Sune

If you’re looking for a humble but gorgeous spot to wind down after a long day then Sune in East London has to be it. Boasting cosy corners, good food, great wine and a friendly atmosphere, Sune is set to be your new go-to.

What to try: Sparkling Sake. Titled 'Waiting Love' for a reason, this sparkling sake from Niizawa, Miyagi is like nothing you've every tried before.

129A Pritchard's Rd, London E2 9AP

