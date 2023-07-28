7 pink restaurants and cafes to visit in London

The barbiecore phenomenon currently has a grip on society like no other. Fashion fans, Barbie enthusiasts and Margot Robbie stans alike are totally fixated on giving anything and everything an extra sprinkling of pink.

But why stop at your sartorial agenda? Some of the most Instagrammable bars, cafes and restaurants in London also happen to have perfectly pink interiors - whether you're nipping in for coffee and cake, or want a sit down supper in the chicest of settings. We know for a fact they'll be plenty of Barbie-fuelled, pink themed special ocassions coming up this year, and we've found some of the most stunning spots in London for you to check out.

Elan Cafe

Elan cafe's are recognised for their entirely pink interiors and are known as one of the most Instagrammable cafe chains in the world. Founder Alexandra Miller actually worked in luxury fashion before starting the Elan brand in 2017, so she knows a thing or two about aesthetics. From their iconic flower walls to plush pink chairs and even pink takeaway coffee cups, there are now 10 Elan's across London for you get some Insta-worthy content.

Elan London

Joia

The latest eatery on the list, Joia's perfectly pink interiors are only rivalled by the views across London, thanks to its location on the 15th floor at the top of the new art’otel in London Battersea Power Station, complete with floor to ceiling windows. Joia (meaning 'jewel' in Portuguese) is the first restaurant in London from two Michelin-starred Portuguese chef Henrique Sá Pessoa. If your inner Barbie is looking for a luxurious lunch or dinner, this is the place to go.

Joia Battersea

Peggy Porschen

As a cafe that was "built on Peggy’s love of a pink and pastel colour palette, modern romance, craftsmanship and exquisite tastes," Peggy Porschen's aesthetic doesn't stop at its interiors. Everything down to the decoration of the cakes help make this place seem like a fairytale. Their flagship cafe in Chelsea is the prettiest place for a coffee (and an Insta photo).

Peggy Porschen

Mina's

Mina's is a family-run restaurant and bar in the heart of Belgravia, and the perfect pink place for laid-back vibes. Its food menu is focused on North Mediterranean plates which are served to share, and its head mixologist used to be a bartender at the illustrious Maison Estelle. The perfect combination if you ask us.

Mina's London

Annabel's

Realistically, Annabel's need little explanation, but you may not know the iconic private members club on Berkeley Street, Mayfair, has the most stunning room named 'The Flower Room'. The breathtakingly beautiful dining space is complete with walls of jewelled flowers, a crystal chandelier an an exquisite gilded mirror. If opulence is what you're after, no other place comes close, find a someone who's a member and make a reservation ASAP.

Annabel's

Mr Fogg's House of Botanicals

Mr Fogg’s House of Botanicals in Fitzrovia truly is Instagram worthy. We love the upstairs hideaway - the Treehouse, which boasts high ceilings awash with finicky foliage and vintage style chandeliers. They've recently lauched a new bottomless brunch called 'Botanical Brunch' which includes brunch classics, sweet treats and bottomless, build your own botanical prosecco Bellinis.

Mr Fogg's House of Botanicals

Brasserie of Light

Granted, the actual restaurant isn't pink, but the bathrooms, designed by architect Martin Brudnizki, are what dreams are made of. Located inside Selfridges on Oxford Street, the luxury eatery boasts stunning Art Deco interiors including Pegasus - a 24ft, crystal-encrusted Damien Hirst sculpture. Brudnizki said in an interview: "Just because you’re going to the bathroom doesn’t mean it needn’t be a chic experience!" we couldn't agree more.

Brasserie of Light

