Lily James stars in Lyonesse: Here's everything you need to know

Lily James and Kristin Scott Thomas are set to captivate audiences in Penelope Skinner’s latest play, Lyonesse, directed by Ian Rickson.

Lyonesse delves into the enigmatic life of Elaine, a once-famous actress who mysteriously disappeared from the public eye for three decades. Finally ready to share her extraordinary journey, she enlists the help of Kate, a young film executive portrayed by Lily James, to assist in her grand comeback. The narrative explores themes of control, ownership of stories, and the power dynamics that shape narratives.

What adds to the intrigue of this production is the reunion of Kristin Scott Thomas and Lily James, who previously collaborated in the 2017 film Darkest Hour and the 2020 Netflix adaptation of Rebecca. James earned a Golden Globe nomination for her portrayal of Pamela Anderson in the controversial Hulu miniseries Pam & Tommy last year. She last took the stage as Eve Harrington in the 2019 production of All About Eve at the Noël Coward Theatre.

© Netflix Kristin Scott Thomas and Lily James previously worked together in the 2020 adaptation of Rebecca

This marks Lily James and Kristin Scott Thomas’ inaugural stage project together, promising an electrifying on-stage chemistry between the two talented actresses. Scott Thomas is also reuniting with director Ian Rickson, with whom she has shared successful collaborations in the past, including productions The Seagull, Electra, Betrayal, and Old Times.



Set against the backdrop of a remote Cornish home, the story unfolds as Elaine, played by Scott Thomas, entrusts Kate with her long-guarded tale. Together, they grapple with the question of who really controls the stories we tell and the ways in which these stories are shared. The eagerly anticipated limited-run production will grace the stage of the West End’s Harold Pinter Theatre until December 23, 2023 and tickets start at £15.

Lyonesse promises to be a theatrical showpiece, offering a compelling and thought-provoking story that resonates with contemporary audiences. Don't miss the chance to witness the brilliance of Lily James and Kristin Scott Thomas IRL, as they bring this gripping story to life on the stage.