Best non-alcoholic London bars to try during Dry January

The piteous lime soda is no longer the only drink option available for those wanting to cut back on the booze – and thank goodness for that.

The growth of the 'Sober Curious' movement means that more of us are examining our drinking habits, seeking quality non-alcoholic alternatives.

If you're partaking in Dry January this year, rest assured that there are now heaps of London drinking spots which put the same level of creative energy into their mocktail menu as they do their cocktails.

How we chose:

Non-alcoholic drink options: Non-drinkers are never considered an afterthought at the bars we've highlighted below. Choice is paramount – while some may still offer a traditional drinks menu, the booze-free options are thoughtful, flavoursome and won't give you a hangover.

Hello! Fashion shares the best bars for alcohol-free drinking:

45 Jermyn St.

Nestled in the heart of St James's, 45 Jermyn St. has a distinctly glamorous vintage air. For non-drinkers, it goes above and beyond with its bespoke collection of homemade syrups. Experience a classic Rickey sans the booze, mixed with its House Blend Acid and highly carbonated House Soda, in four different flavours.

Where: 45 Jermyn Street, St. James's, SW1Y 6DN

Lyaness

Situated on the dynamic South Bank, Lyaness is the brainchild of award-winning mixologist Ryan Chetiyawardana. Its plush blue seating and palatial marble bar make for the ideal backdrop for enjoying a few carefully constructed mocktails.

Where: 20 Upper Ground, SE1 9PD

Club Soda Tasting Room

Located just a short distance from Covent Garden, Club Soda is the leading London destination for alcohol-free and low alcohol drinks discovery. From bespoke tasting sessions to private cocktail classes, the boutique-bar hybrid is a great starting point if you're sober curious.

Where: 39 Drury Lane, WC2B 5RR

Stereo

Covent Garden's subterranean Stereo is the place to be if you fancy a boogie. Boasting a sleek bar, live music and a zesty dancefloor, fans of non-alcoholic spirit Everleaf will feel right at home with the mocktail options.

Where: 35 The Piazza, WC2E 8BE

Owl & Monkey

Located within The Other House, Owl & Monkey's extravagant jungle-themed aesthetic feels categorically standout. It is home to a range of creative concoctions, created by head barman Flavio Russo and his team of skilled mixologists, including some delicious alcohol-free blends.

Where: 15-17 Harrington Gardens, South Kensington, SW7 4JS

34 Mayfair

Art Deco-inspired brasserie 34 Mayfair is perhaps best known for its indulgent grill menu, but it also has plenty to offer in the drinks department. Spirit alternative brands such as Seedlip and Everleaf feature, but I'm personally drawn to the aromatic Lychee Blossom.

Where: 4 Grosvenor Square, South Audley Street, W1K 2HD

