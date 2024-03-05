You can now officially get your hands on Colin Firth's iconic Pride and Prejudice 'wet-shirt'

It is a truth universally acknowledged that Colin Firth's portrayal as Mr Darcy in the 1995 series Pride and Prejudice, was a seriously swoon-worthy performance.

The actor's hunk status arguably stemmed from his role in the adaptation of the Jane Austen novel, in a particularly memorable scene where Mr Darcy goes for a swim. He then traipsed out of the lake like a 19th-century Baywatch character and bumped into his love interest, Elizabeth Bennet (played by Jennifer Ehle).

Now, the exact white shirt that he wore (which we assume is dry by now) is up for auction at the 'Lights, Camera, Auction' cosprop sale by Kerry Taylor Auctions, and it's estimated to sell for £7000 - £10,000.

© BBC/Kerry Taylor Auctions Colin Firth wearing the shirt in Pride and Prejudice © Getty Queen Camilla posed with the shirt in 2022 at the museum inside Jane Austen's house

The designer of Colin's iconic shirt, Dinah Collin, explained on the Kerry Taylor website that the scene wasn't actually scripted, however: "Because on screen male nudity was not permitted (taking into account the BBC watershed and US broadcasts) – the idea of the ‘wet shirt’ was born," he recalls. "Our way round this was for Colin Firth to be filmed ¾ length wearing just the Irish linen shirt (copied from an antique original) which clung to the body. The scene caused something of a sensation at the time and transformed Colin Firth from a respected classical actor to something of a sex symbol overnight!"

This auction is fashion fanatics' chance to own a piece of screen history, with nearly 70 costumes worn by screen legends including Margot Robbie, Elizabeth Taylor, Gwenyth Paltrow, Lily James and Madonna also up for grabs.

What's more, the sale proceeds will go to an arts-based education charity in Hastings named The Bright Foundation, which provides free access to creative activities, visual and performance arts for children and young people facing disadvantage.

Margot Robbie's gilded gold 1920s style flapper dress she wore as Daphne de Selincourt in the 2017 film Goodbye Christopher Robin is expected to sell for £800 - £1,200, whilst Lily James' iconic red midi dress worn by her character Rose MacClare in Downton Abbey is estimated to be auctioned for between £600 - £800.

© Kerry Taylor Auctions A dress worn by Margot Robbie in Goodbye Christopher Robin © Rose MacClare's (played by Lily James) iconic midi dress from Downton Abbey Rose MacClare's (played by Lily James) iconic midi dress from Downton Abbey

Vintage fashion fans and Colin Firth fans like, these iconic pieces of clothing could be yours, and all for a good cause.